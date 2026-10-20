2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner Selorm has sent a heartfelt message to fellow Volta Region queen Sessinam after the GMB 2026 grand finale in Accra

In an Instagram post, the former queen praised Sessinam for representing the region well and urged her to go out and shine in the world

Many fans who reacted to the post agreed with Selorm, with some insisting that Sessinam remains a true winner despite finishing as the first runner-up

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2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) winner Selorm has sent a heartfelt message to Volta Region’s Sessinam after the 2026 grand finale.

2023 GMB winner Selorm shares a photo of Sessinam performing at the GMB 2026 grand finale and sends her a powerful message after she finishes first runner-up. Photo source: TV3.

Source: Facebook

Sessinam finished as first runner-up at the 20th edition of the pageant, held at the National Theatre in Accra on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Bono Region’s Nana Konadu was crowned the winner, ending Volta’s hopes of a record fourth GMB crown.

Like Sessinam, Selorm represented the Volta Region when she won the pageant in 2023. The region also won the crown in 2012 through Emefa and in 2025 through Etornam.

Sessinam received GH¢100,000 for finishing as first runner-up.

Selorm sends powerful message to Sessinam

On Monday, October 19, 2026, Selorm took to Instagram and shared a photo of Sessinam performing on stage at the grand finale.

In the photo, Sessinam wore an elaborate outfit made of cowries and raffia, with a matching headpiece. Selorm praised her for representing the Volta Region well and said she was proud of her.

According to the former queen, the world has already seen and heard of Sessinam. The post had gathered over 5,600 likes and 176 comments at the time of writing. Her message read:

“You represented the region so well. I am so proud of you. My Queen, go out and shine; the world has already heard and seen you.”

The Instagram post by Selorm, in which she sends a message to Sessinam, is below.

Fans react to Selorm’s message to Sessinam

Many fans agreed with Selorm, praising Sessinam’s performance and describing her as a queen. Some insisted she remained a winner despite missing out on the crown.

Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

prylla_rachael said:

“She did so well. We’re proud of you, and we love you.”

stelbenson said:

“She’s a queen.”

emefas_diaries said:

“Yes, we are so proud of her. Queen Sessinam.”

jessibae66 said:

“Her second performance deserved her coronation. Nana Konadu deserved the crown.”

who.is.dey said:

“We’re so proud! Gidigba! Mie le te.”

hilda_akaba said:

“Congratulations.”

stenis_delicacies said:

“Sessinam, we’re proud of you.”

jxt_nanama said:

“We’re still winners.”

miss_hotor said:

“Yes, we are super proud of her. She’s still our winner regardless.”

5 things to know about Sessinam

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Sessinam, whose full name is Fiakegbe Marie Juniore Sessinam, is a 26-year-old from Anlo Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region.

She graduated from the University of Ghana, where she studied information studies and history. The beauty queen was also first runner-up at Miss Malaika Ghana 2024.

During GMB 2026, she won Star Performer in week six for showcasing Volta’s musical heritage. Volta Regional Minister James Gunu also presented GH¢10,000 to her team ahead of the finale.

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Source: YEN.com.gh