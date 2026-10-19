Fiakegbe Marie Juniore Sessinam: 5 Things to Know GMB 2026 1st Runner-Up and 2024 Miss Malaika Queen
- Sessinam, whose full name is Fiakegbe Marie Juniore Sessinam, represented the Volta Region at Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026
- The 26-year-old University of Ghana graduate brought Ewe cultural traditions to the national stage throughout the competition
- Sessinam received GH¢10,000 in support from Volta Regional Minister James Gunu ahead of the grand finale
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Volta Region's Sessinam came agonisingly close to the Ghana's Most Beautiful crown at the 20th-anniversary edition of the pageant, finishing as first runner-up behind Bono Region's Nana Konadu, who took home the title. Despite narrowly missing out, Sessinam built a significant following over the course of the competition and left a lasting impression on viewers.
Here are five things worth knowing about the woman behind the Volta Region's GMB 2026 journey.
2026 GMB and 2024 Miss Malaika 1st runner-up, Sessinam's background
Sessinam's full name is Fiakegbe Marie Juniore Sessinam. The 26-year-old hails from Anlo Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region and entered GMB 2026 with a clear sense of purpose: promoting the cultural identity and traditions of her home region.
The Instagram post is below:
2026 GMB and 2024 Miss Malaika, 1st runner-up, Sessinam's academic credentials
Sessinam is a University of Ghana, Legon graduate, having studied information studies and history. She also attended OLA Girls Senior High School in Ho.
Her academic path reflects a genuine interest in heritage and cultural storytelling, subjects that proved relevant throughout her time in the competition.
2026 GMB and 2024 Miss Malaika 1st runner-up, Sessinam's pageant experience
GMB 2026 was not Sessinam's first experience on a national pageant stage. She previously competed in Miss Malaika Ghana 2024, where she finished as first runner-up.
That earlier experience gave her a grounding in the demands of competitive pageantry before she stepped into the GMB spotlight.
2026 GMB and 2024 Miss Malaika, 1st runner-up, Sessinam's star performer award
One of the standout moments of Sessinam's GMB run came during Week Six, when the episode centred on the theme "Rhythms of Our Land."
She was named Star Performer after presenting the Volta Region's musical heritage through a showcase that featured traditional dances, including Agbadza, Borborbor, and Zigi, alongside Atiblaga, a feminine victory dance associated with courage and strength. The performance earned her wider recognition from viewers and reinforced her connection to Ewe culture.
The Instagram post is below:
Sessinam's first runner-up finish and institutional support
Sessinam concluded the competition in second place, with Nana Konadu of the Bono Region claiming the GMB 2026 crown.
Her placement stirred debate on social media, with supporters expressing disappointment while others praised her journey and encouraged her to continue championing her region's heritage.
Ahead of the finale, Volta Regional Minister James Gunu presented her team with GH¢10,000 to back her participation in the pageant, a gesture that underlined the institutional confidence placed in her campaign.
TV3 crowns 19 GMB queens
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghana’s Most Beautiful winners, including the regions represented by all 19 queens crowned between 2007 and 2025.
The Central, Northern and Volta regions lead the pageant’s record with three winners each.
The 2025 crown went to Volta Region’s Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, adding to the region’s growing legacy in the competition.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh