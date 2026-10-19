Sessinam, whose full name is Fiakegbe Marie Juniore Sessinam, represented the Volta Region at Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026

The 26-year-old University of Ghana graduate brought Ewe cultural traditions to the national stage throughout the competition

Sessinam received GH¢10,000 in support from Volta Regional Minister James Gunu ahead of the grand finale

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Volta Region's Sessinam came agonisingly close to the Ghana's Most Beautiful crown at the 20th-anniversary edition of the pageant, finishing as first runner-up behind Bono Region's Nana Konadu, who took home the title. Despite narrowly missing out, Sessinam built a significant following over the course of the competition and left a lasting impression on viewers.

Here are five things worth knowing about the woman behind the Volta Region's GMB 2026 journey.

5 interesting facts about Fiakegbe Marie Juniore Sessinam, who was named 2024 Miss Malaika and 2026 GMB first runner-up. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Instagram

2026 GMB and 2024 Miss Malaika 1st runner-up, Sessinam's background

Sessinam's full name is Fiakegbe Marie Juniore Sessinam. The 26-year-old hails from Anlo Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region and entered GMB 2026 with a clear sense of purpose: promoting the cultural identity and traditions of her home region.

The Instagram post is below:

2026 GMB and 2024 Miss Malaika, 1st runner-up, Sessinam's academic credentials

Sessinam is a University of Ghana, Legon graduate, having studied information studies and history. She also attended OLA Girls Senior High School in Ho.

Her academic path reflects a genuine interest in heritage and cultural storytelling, subjects that proved relevant throughout her time in the competition.

2026 GMB and 2024 Miss Malaika 1st runner-up, Sessinam's pageant experience

GMB 2026 was not Sessinam's first experience on a national pageant stage. She previously competed in Miss Malaika Ghana 2024, where she finished as first runner-up.

That earlier experience gave her a grounding in the demands of competitive pageantry before she stepped into the GMB spotlight.

2024 Miss Malaika first runner-up Fiakegbe Marie Juniore Sessinam. Photo credit: @missmalaika.

Source: Instagram

2026 GMB and 2024 Miss Malaika, 1st runner-up, Sessinam's star performer award

One of the standout moments of Sessinam's GMB run came during Week Six, when the episode centred on the theme "Rhythms of Our Land."

She was named Star Performer after presenting the Volta Region's musical heritage through a showcase that featured traditional dances, including Agbadza, Borborbor, and Zigi, alongside Atiblaga, a feminine victory dance associated with courage and strength. The performance earned her wider recognition from viewers and reinforced her connection to Ewe culture.

The Instagram post is below:

Sessinam's first runner-up finish and institutional support

Sessinam concluded the competition in second place, with Nana Konadu of the Bono Region claiming the GMB 2026 crown.

Her placement stirred debate on social media, with supporters expressing disappointment while others praised her journey and encouraged her to continue championing her region's heritage.

Ahead of the finale, Volta Regional Minister James Gunu presented her team with GH¢10,000 to back her participation in the pageant, a gesture that underlined the institutional confidence placed in her campaign.

TV3 crowns 19 GMB queens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghana’s Most Beautiful winners, including the regions represented by all 19 queens crowned between 2007 and 2025.

The Central, Northern and Volta regions lead the pageant’s record with three winners each.

The 2025 crown went to Volta Region’s Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, adding to the region’s growing legacy in the competition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh