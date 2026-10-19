The Bono Region has finally won its first Ghana’s Most Beautiful crown after Nana Konadu emerged winner of the 20th edition at Accra’s National Theatre

Central, Northern and Volta remain joint leaders with three titles each, after Volta’s Sessinam missed the chance to secure a record fourth crown on Sunday

Five regions created in 2019 are still waiting for their first crown, with Western North’s Tiwaa coming closest after finishing sixth at this year’s finale

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Bono Region has won its first Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) crown after Nana Konadu emerged winner of the 2026 edition.

Nana Konadu wins Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026, giving the Bono Region its first crown as Central, Northern and Volta remain joint leaders with three titles each. Photo source: TV3.

Source: Facebook

Konadu was crowned at the grand finale of the 20th edition at the National Theatre in Accra on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Her win makes Bono the 11th region to produce a GMB queen since the pageant began in 2007. Volta Region’s Sessinam, who finished as first runner-up, missed the chance to give her region a record fourth crown.

Central, Northern and Volta remain joint leaders with three titles each. Five regions, all created in 2019, are yet to win the crown.

Central, Northern and Volta lead GMB race

Central Region won the maiden edition in 2007 through Ama, before Esi and Ekua added titles in 2015 and 2019.

Northern Region’s Nasara won in 2009, followed by Zeinab in 2017 and Teiya in 2022. However, TV3 stripped Nasara of the title in 2010 after what it described as investigations and internal discussions, and announced that first runner-up Lamisi Sam Awinongya would take the crown.

Most published lists still credit the 2009 crown to Nasara and the Northern Region. Volta Region’s three crowns came through Emefa in 2012, Selorm in 2023 and Etornam in 2025.

With two wins in the last three editions, Volta came closest to breaking the tie in 2026.

Ashanti, Eastern and Greater Accra win twice

Adoley gave Greater Accra its first crown in 2008, and Naa repeated the feat for the region in 2020. Eastern Region’s wins came through Nana Ama in 2010 and Abena in 2018.

Ashanti’s Akua won in 2011, while Sarfoa claimed the region’s second title in 2021. Each of the three regions is one win away from joining the leaders.

Regions with one GMB crown each

Upper East’s Poka won in 2013, a year before Upper West’s Baciara took the crown. Western Region’s Yaaba was crowned in 2016.

Savannah Region, created in 2019, won its first title through Titiaka in 2024. Bono now joins the list after Nana Konadu’s victory in the 2026 edition.

The full list of GMB winners and their regions is below:

2007: Ama (Central)

2008: Adoley (Greater Accra)

2009: Nasara (Northern)

2010: Nana Ama (Eastern)

2011: Akua (Ashanti)

2012: Emefa (Volta)

2013: Poka (Upper East)

2014: Baciara (Upper West)

2015: Esi (Central)

2016: Yaaba (Western)

2017: Zeinab (Northern)

2018: Abena (Eastern)

2019: Ekua (Central)

2020: Naa (Greater Accra)

2021: Sarfoa (Ashanti)

2022: Teiya (Northern)

2023: Selorm (Volta)

2024: Titiaka (Savannah)

2025: Etornam (Volta)

2026: Nana Konadu (Bono)

Nana Konadu’s prizes at GMB 2026

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Nana Konadu took home a car and cash after winning GMB 2026. The Bono representative received an MG ZS Deluxe Edition vehicle sponsored by Mac Ghana and GH¢200,000.

First runner-up Sessinam of the Volta Region earned GH¢100,000. Ashanti’s Ampomaa and Upper East’s Ayinboma received GH¢50,000 and GH¢30,000, respectively.

Lamiley of Greater Accra and Tiwaa of Western North completed the top six with GH¢20,000 and GH¢10,000.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh