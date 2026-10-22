Mrs GCFR, whose full name is Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, shared a heartfelt anniversary post on June 19, 2026, celebrating five years of marriage

The Nigerian social media sensation became widely known for her distinctive pregnancy content and entertaining videos that attracted a large online following

Her family confirmed her passing on her Facebook page and urged the public to avoid spreading unverified claims about the cause of her death

A wedding anniversary post by Nigerian social media personality Mrs GCFR, born Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, has taken on a deeply emotional significance after her family confirmed her death.

Mrs GCFR's 5th wedding anniversary post resurfaces after her death is confirmed, stirring emotions. Image credit: Mrs GCFR

Source: Facebook

The post, shared on June 19, 2026, marked five years of marriage between Mrs GCFR and her husband.

In it, she reflected warmly on the choice she made on her wedding day and the years that had followed.

"On this day, 5 years ago, I said 'Yes' to the most amazing human I've ever known. Five years later and it's still one of the best decisions I've ever made. Here's to love, laughter, growth and forever with you. Happy 5th Anniversary to TheGCFRs," she wrote.

Mrs GCFR's life celebrated online

Mrs GCFR became widely known on social media for her distinctive pregnancy appearance and entertaining content, which attracted attention and made her a recognisable figure among online audiences.

Her popularity grew as people engaged with her videos and followed updates about her personal life.

Since news of her passing emerged, fans have revisited her old posts, including the anniversary message, drawing fresh attention to the memories she chose to share publicly.

The affectionate words she penned about love and commitment months before her death have now become a poignant reminder of the life she lived.

Mrs GCFR urges public to avoid speculation

Questions about the circumstances surrounding Mrs GCFR's death have circulated widely since her family's announcement.

However, the family has asked the public to exercise restraint, noting that they cannot categorically establish the exact cause of her passing and dismissing several unverified claims linking her death to specific medical conditions.

The resurfaced anniversary post continues to draw emotional responses, with many followers expressing grief and disbelief as they come to terms with losing a personality who had become part of their daily social media experience.

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments below.

@Excel Noble commented:

"Hmmm, it is well 😭😭😭😭😭😭."

@Clara Pada Yusuf wrote:

"Mamma, come and debunk the News of your death o😭😭😭😭"

@Mhiz Osima Wizzy added:

"Rest in peace, ma😭😭😭"

Gospel singer Toluwanisings confirmed dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings whose family confirmed his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, and the tributes led by Woli Agba.

His death came just two months after he reportedly survived a serious car accident, and reports say he slumped at his apartment before he passed away.

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Source: YEN.com.gh