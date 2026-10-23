Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie shared a tribute on Instagram following the death of veteran actor Francis Duru

The actress posted a black-background image with the words 'Rest well, legend' alongside a heartfelt caption

Francis Duru was widely recognised for his role in the 1995 Nigerian film Rattlesnake, in which he played Ahanna

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has spoken out following the death of veteran actor Francis Duru, paying tribute to the colleague she described as a legend.

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson breaks her silence on Francis Duru's death with an emotional tribute. Image credit: Mercy Johnson Okojie, Francis Duru

Source: Facebook

On Friday, October 23, 2026, Mercy Johnson took to Instagram to share a black-background image bearing the words "Rest well, legend," accompanied by two dove emojis. In her caption, she admitted that grief had left her without adequate words.

"Too tired and speechless about this loss. 💔💔," she wrote.

Mercy Johnson's tribute to Francis Duru

The simplicity of the post carried its own weight. Rather than a lengthy written tribute, the actress chose a quiet, stripped-back image, a choice that many found fitting for the gravity of the moment.

Her words, brief as they were, captured the raw exhaustion that can accompany sudden loss, particularly when it involves someone whose work formed a shared part of your professional world.

Mercy Johnson, who has carved out a prominent career in Nollywood over the years, is among the numerous colleagues and public figures who have responded to news of Duru's passing with tributes celebrating his contributions to Nigerian cinema.

Francis Duru's legacy in Nollywood

Francis Duru built his reputation across several decades in the Nigerian film and television industry.

He is perhaps best remembered for his portrayal of Ahanna in the 1995 film 'Rattlesnake', a role that earned him a lasting place in the memories of Nigerian movie lovers.

Beyond that breakout performance, he went on to feature in a wide range of productions, cementing his standing as one of the actors who helped define a generation of Nollywood filmmaking.

His passing has prompted an outpouring of remembrance, with conversations about his body of work gaining renewed momentum as colleagues, fans, and industry observers reflect on his career and the mark he left on Nigerian entertainment.

The Instagram post by Mercy Johnson is below.

Mercy Johnson mourns Toluwanisings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mercy Johnson’s tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings, including her reflections on loss, faith and the impact of his music.

Her message has joined tributes from fans and fellow entertainers mourning the singer. Johnson’s words about life’s uncertainty and the comfort of his music have resonated with those remembering him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh