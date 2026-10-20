The family of Nigerian TikToker Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, known as Mrs GCFR, confirmed her passing one month after she died

Her final post, shared on July 31, 2026, showed her dancing joyfully at a church gathering with an uplifting message about August

The family dismissed multiple rumours about the cause of her death and urged the public to stop speculating

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The last joyous social media post of Nigerian TikToker Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, popularly known as Mrs GCFR, has resurfaced following her family's confirmation of her death.

TikToker Mrs GCFR’s last joyous post before death resurfaces after family confirms her passing. Image credit: Mrs GCFR

Source: Facebook

The post, which was shared on July 31, 2026, featured a video of the social media influencer energetically dancing at a church gathering as live music played in the background.

Mrs GCFR appeared cheerful in the video, moving enthusiastically to the music in a moment that reflected the celebratory atmosphere of the gathering.

An overlaid text on the video read:

"Thank God for July! As for August, we are manifesting unending testimonies, favour and celebration!"

The message expressed gratitude for the month of July while looking forward to August with prayers and expectations of testimonies, favour and joyful moments.

The video has attracted renewed attention following the confirmation of her death, with the post offering a glimpse into one of the moments she shared with her online audience before her passing.

The last Facebook post of Mrs GCFR is here.

Mrs GCFR's family confirms her death

The development comes after the family of Purity Omonye officially confirmed her death in a statement shared on her Instagram account on Sunday, October 19, 2026.

According to the family, it had been one month since they lost the influencer, whose content had earned her recognition and affection among social media users.

The announcement prompted emotional reactions from fans who expressed sadness over her passing and recalled the memories she had shared online.

Family addresses rumours surrounding her death

In the statement, the family also addressed several claims circulating on social media about the circumstances surrounding her death.

They dismissed rumours suggesting that she died during childbirth, suffered cardiac arrest or experienced complications following delivery.

Other claims linking her death to an underlying medical condition, stress or pregnancy were also rejected.

The family described the circulating narratives as false and cautioned the public against accepting unverified information, including claims attributed to alleged relatives.

They further stated that they could not responsibly disclose the exact cause of her death at the time of the announcement.

Beyond addressing the rumours, the family paid tribute to Mrs GCFR, describing her as a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.

They also thanked her followers for the love and support they had shown her throughout her social media journey.

As her July 31 post resurfaces, the cheerful video has become another reminder of the moments the late influencer shared with her audience.

Her family has, however, urged the public to respect their privacy and refrain from speculating about the circumstances of her passing.

The X post from the family confirming her death is below.

Toluwanisings confirmed dead, last WhatsApp post surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings’ final WhatsApp status, which urged people to apologise and protect genuine relationships. The post was shared hours before his family confirmed his death.

The singer’s caption, “I am very sorry,” has drawn particular attention since his passing. Its intended recipient or meaning remains unknown, and no connection to the circumstances of his death has been confirmed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh