The family of Nigerian influencer Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, known as Mrs GCFR, confirmed her death one month after she passed

Her family released a statement firmly rejecting circulating claims about the cause of death, describing them as completely false

Fans flooded the comments section with emotional tributes and condolences after the family's announcement went public

The family of Nigerian social media influencer Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, widely known online as Mrs GCFR, has spoken publicly for the first time since her passing, shutting down a wave of speculation about what led to her death.

Influencer Mrs GCFR's family breaks their silence one month after Purity Omonye's death as they dismiss her cause of death rumours. Image credit: Mrs GCFR

Source: Facebook

The statement appeared on her official Instagram account on Sunday, 19 October 2026, marking one month since the family lost her.

The announcement drew an outpouring of grief from followers who had built a connection with the influencer through her online presence.

Family rejects cause-of-death claims

Since news of Purity's passing began circulating, several competing versions of events spread across social media.

Some accounts claimed she died during or shortly after childbirth, while others pointed to cardiac arrest, delivery complications, stress, an underlying medical condition, or even a pregnancy at the time of her death.

Her family addressed each of these claims head-on, describing them as entirely without basis. The statement read in part:

"We wish to state clearly that these narratives are completely false."

The TikToker's family also warned the public not to accept information attributed to relatives or extended family members, noting that unauthorised accounts had been spreading misinformation.

They explained that they were not yet in a position to disclose the true cause of death and asked that their position be respected while urging people to stop fuelling speculation.

The exact circumstances surrounding Purity Omonye's passing remain unconfirmed.

Family pays tribute to Mrs GCFR

Beyond addressing the rumours, the statement also served as a heartfelt farewell.

The family remembered Purity as a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, describing her as a beautiful soul who touched the lives of many.

They acknowledged the deep bond her followers had formed with her, noting that fans had laughed with her, prayed for her and celebrated milestones alongside her, even if most had only known her through a screen.

In an emotional close to the statement, the family drew a distinction between the Mrs GCFR her audience had come to love and the woman she truly was, stressing that the person behind the persona would live on in the memories of those closest to her.

The X post unveiling the official statement by Mrs GCFR's family is below.

TikToker Duda Alves dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Brazilian TikTok creator Duda Alves, who died at 22 weeks after undergoing a chest reduction procedure. Fellow creator Clarissa Pavie announced her death in an emotional tribute.

Alves had built a following of more than 762,000 with candid, humorous videos about everyday irritations. Police are investigating the circumstances of her death, but no official cause has been released.

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Source: YEN.com.gh