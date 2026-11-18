Moses Bliss shared a nighttime video with his Ghanaian wife, Marie Bliss, amid fresh online divorce rumours circulating about the couple

The Nigerian gospel musician posted the clip from what appeared to be an upscale venue abroad, captioning it with a single word and a love emoji

Marie Bliss responded directly in the comments, and fans flooded the post with prayers for the couple's marriage

Moses Bliss has fired back at fresh online divorce rumours the only way a gospel musician knows how — with a loved-up video of himself and his wife stepping out together.

Moses Bliss silences divorce rumours with a romantic night-out video with his wife Marie Bliss. Photo source: @mosesbliss

Source: Facebook

The award-winning Nigerian gospel artist posted an Instagram reel on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, showing him and his Ghanaian wife Marie Bliss walking hand-in-hand at night near what appeared to be a hotel or upscale venue entrance abroad, dressed glamorously and heading towards a parked black SUV.

The mood was unmistakably romantic, with soft music playing in the background and a celebratory date-night energy radiating throughout the clip as the couple sat in the vehicle together and headed to town for an evening engagement.

The popular Nigerian gospel musician kept the caption brief but meaningful, writing simply: "Serenity" alongside a love emoji.

Marie Bliss responds to her husband's post

Marie did not let the moment pass without adding her own voice. Responding in the comment section of her husband's post, she wrote:

"Nights like these with you ❤️ @mosesbliss are always my favourite."

Her reply only added to the warmth of the exchange and drew further attention to the couple's public show of unity.

The video comes against a backdrop of fresh online chatter questioning the state of their marriage, with unverified claims circulating on social media suggesting the pair, who married in February 2024, had separated and were engaging in divorce proceedings.

The post appeared to be a direct, wordless rebuttal to those rumours that have gone viral online in recent days.

The gospel musician and his wife had previously debunked similar online speculations that went viral in August 2026.

Moses Bliss rose to prominence in Nigerian gospel music circles through a string of widely praised releases, and his marriage to Marie Bliss drew significant attention across both Nigeria and Ghana given his profile in Christian communities on the continent.

The Instagram video of Moses Bliss and Marie Bliss's night-out video amid online divorce rumours is below:

Reactions to Moses and Marie Bliss's outing

The video drew an outpouring of support from fans, many of whom treated it as a moment of spiritual victory.

@mabel_n_adu wrote:

"God is the centre of this marriage. Their union is for a purpose. They are for signs and wonders to manifest the glory of God. Amen ❤🙌."

@iam_jayni_ said:

"Best response ever. 👏 God won't let their wish come to pass. ❤️"

@heron9010 commented:

"Father, we soak and cover this marriage with your precious blood."

Marie Bliss praises Moses over birthday celebration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Marie Bliss’s heartfelt praise for her husband, Moses Bliss, after he organised a week-long celebration for her birthday.

Her affectionate message came amid unverified divorce rumours, while a family holiday video showed the couple spending time together with their young son.

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Source: YEN.com.gh