Kwame Dzokoto spoke directly to Kumchacha in a video shared on Monday, September 21, 2026, to address growing online speculation about his health

The veteran actor's earlier public appearance at the launch of The 70 Slate at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra triggered a wave of concern and false reports from bloggers

Kwame Dzokoto raised alarm about the emotional toll such unverified stories could have on his family members who come across the information

Ghanaian actor and media personality Seth Kwame Dzokoto has firmly pushed back against circulating reports that he is seriously ill or dead, insisting he is alive and in good health.

Kwame Dzokoto dismisses illness reports after his recent public appearance sparked concerns. Image credit: Seth Kwame Dzokoto, Ghana Weekend

Source: Facebook

The veteran entertainer spoke with Kumchacha in a video that surfaced on Monday, September 21, 2026, offering his own account after weeks of growing chatter online about his well-being.

What sparked the Kwame Dzokoto health rumours

The speculation began after Kwame Dzokoto was spotted at the launch of The 70 Slate at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra. Footage from the event made its way onto social media, where users began commenting on his appearance and raising questions about his health.

Those conversations quickly snowballed, with some bloggers going as far as suggesting the actor was gravely ill or had passed away entirely.

Dzokoto has debunked those claims, making it unequivocally clear that no such situation exists.

Kwame Dzokoto urges bloggers to be responsible

Beyond setting the record straight, Dzokoto used the opportunity to highlight a concern that clearly weighs on him: the effect false reports can have on the people closest to him.

While he said he personally has the resolve to brush off fabricated stories, he noted that family members who stumble upon such content may not react the same way.

For loved ones who are unprepared, he argued, reading that a relative is dead or dying can trigger genuine panic and distress.

With that in mind, he directed a pointed message at bloggers and those who share content online, urging them to adopt responsible habits.

He called on media practitioners specifically to verify information thoroughly before publishing or amplifying it, emphasising that professional journalism demands that standard.

The TikTok video of Kwame Dzokoto is below.

Reactions to Kwame Dzokoto's health condition clarification

Fans were quick to respond after the video circulated, expressing relief at hearing directly from the actor.

@Josephine Sakyiama wrote:

"I am happy to hear you speaking, thanks to God."

@mercyelikem said:

"Awwwwww I'm very happy he is alive. Thank you, Jesus"

@Great Boy Guy commented:

"So can't those people be arrested?"

@Auto Vohn added:

"You see the kind of Bloggers we have in Ghana here?"

Veteran actress Eunice Banini resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Ghanaian actress Eunice Banini’s rare return to the public eye after years away from the spotlight.

Banini attended Beverly Afaglo’s burial rites and appeared on UTV’s UCook, where she discussed the film that launched her career.

Her appearance has renewed interest in the pioneers of Ghanaian cinema and the lasting impact of their work. Banini revealed that the classic horror film Diabolo was the production that brought her widespread recognition.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh