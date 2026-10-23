An emotional tribute Nollywood actor Francis Duru wrote after losing his 15-year-old son Ifeanyi in August 2024 has resurfaced online

Francis Duru described his late son as his 'champ' and 'lion' in a moving social media post that captured a father's grief

The tribute resurfaced following reports of the veteran actor's own passing, drawing fresh attention to his personal loss

Nollywood actor Francis Duru once poured his grief into words when he lost his teenage son, Ifeanyi Duru, in August 2024.

Francis Duru's heartbreaking tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi, resurfaces after the actor's death. Image credit: Francis Duru

Source: Facebook

That deeply personal moment has now resurfaced following reports of the veteran actor's own death, bringing renewed attention to one of the most painful chapters of his life.

Ifeanyi was only 15 years old when he passed away on 7 August 2024.

The tragedy came just months after Francis had celebrated his son's birthday in December 2023, making the loss all the more devastating for the family.

Francis Duru's words for his son

In the aftermath of Ifeanyi's death, Francis Duru took to social media to honour his son in a tribute that was equal parts heartbreak and faith.

His words reflected the bond between a father and a child he clearly held in the highest regard.

"My champ!! My lion...you fought like a lion...if this is the way He wants it, so be it, I still judge you faithful...Ifeanyi, my champ....I will miss you, son....I will forever love you....Rest in peace, son...rest....I give you thanks, Lord!" he wrote.

The post laid bare the weight of his grief while simultaneously revealing a man choosing to anchor himself in belief during one of the darkest moments of his life.

His repeated use of the words "champ" and "lion" spoke volumes about how he viewed his young son, and the line "I give you thanks, Lord" showed a faith that held even under unbearable pressure.

Nollywood community rallied around Francis Duru's family

When news of Ifeanyi's passing broke in August 2024, fans and fellow actors from the Nollywood community reached out to Francis and his family with messages of condolence and support.

The outpouring of sympathy reflected the deep respect many held for the actor, whose career had made him a familiar face in Nigerian cinema.

The resurfacing of that tribute, now viewed through the lens of the actor's own reported passing, has given it added weight.

The Instagram post by Francis Duru is below

Francis Duru's last post before death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Francis Duru’s final Instagram post, which paid tribute to fellow Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs.

Written weeks before Duru’s death, the tribute described Jacobs as a mentor and inspiration. The words have taken on a poignant new meaning following Duru’s passing on October 22, 2026.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh