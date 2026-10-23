Nollywood veteran Francis Duru posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram on March 16, 2026

The actor described his wife as his friend, sister, adviser and the woman who nurtured him and their children

Duru's loving words resurfaced online following reports of the actor's passing, drawing widespread attention

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A touching birthday message Nollywood actor Francis Duru wrote to his wife on Instagram has resurfaced after reports of his death, offering a window into the deep affection he held for her.

Nollywood actor Francis Duru's last birthday message to his wife weeks before his death resurfaces. Image credit: Francis Duru

Source: Facebook

The post, published on 16 March 2026, celebrated his wife's birthday with words that described her as far more than a life partner.

Francis Duru's birthday tribute to wife

In the Instagram post, Francis Duru reflected on how fortunate he felt to have his wife by his side, crediting God for bringing her into his life.

He highlighted the many roles she played within their home, from counsellor to nurturer, expressing gratitude for the care she extended to both him and their children.

He wrote:

"I have been favoured by the Most High to have you as a wife... friend, sister, adviser,...the one who nurtures and nourishes the children and me....Dox thank you for your motherly responsibilities... thank you, my love, for all you do for us all as a family...you are God-sent...and I give Him thanks always for the choice of you..."

The message painted a picture of a man who was deeply aware of his wife's contributions to their family and felt moved to acknowledge them publicly.

Francis Duru's prayers for wife's future

The Nollywood actor did not stop at gratitude. He went on to pray for his wife's journey ahead, asking for divine blessings over her new year of life.

He continued:

"Happy birthday, my love ....my jewel....may the good lord expand your tent pegs..perfect you..grant you new mercies..new graces, new insight and new wisdom.. capacity for this new phase of greatness that comes with your birthday...we love you, dear...I love you deeply... happy birthday my love."

Calling her his "jewel," Duru's closing words carried a sense of hope, faith and love that have since resonated with many who have read them in the wake of his passing.

The resurfaced post has drawn renewed interest in the actor's personal life, reminding those who follow his story of the warmth he expressed for his family.

As tributes continue to pour in following news of his death, the March birthday message remains one of the final public declarations of love he shared with his wife.

The Instagram post of Francis Duru's last birthday wish for his wife is below.

All to know about Francis Duru

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on facts about veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru, including his rise to fame, decades-long career and family life. His family confirmed he died at 57 following a brief illness.

Duru had reassured fans about his health just months before his death, dismissing rumours of a terminal illness. His passing has prompted tributes from colleagues and admirers across Nollywood.

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Source: YEN.com.gh