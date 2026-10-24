Streaming giant Netflix has paid tribute to veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru, describing him as a true icon in a post on its Facebook page

Duru, who died at the age of 57, rose to fame playing Ahanna in Rattlesnake and starred in the Netflix thriller Blood Vessel in 2023

Netflix’s tribute adds to messages from Nollywood stars including Kanayo O. Kanayo, Desmond Elliot and Mercy Johnson Okojie, who have also mourned the late act

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Global streaming giant Netflix has paid tribute to veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru following his death.

Netflix pays tribute to late Nollywood actor Francis Duru with a black-and-white photo of the veteran star on its Facebook page. Photo source: Netflix/Facebook, Francis Duru/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Duru’s family announced his death in a statement on his Instagram page on Friday, October 23, 2026. The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu, had earlier shared the sad news on Instagram.

Aged 57, the actor became a household name after playing Ahanna in the 1995 film Rattlesnake. Colleagues including Kanayo O. Kanayo, Desmond Elliot and Mercy Johnson Okojie have also mourned him on social media.

Netflix pays tribute to Francis Duru

In a post on Facebook, Netflix shared a black-and-white photo of Duru wearing a traditional cap and glasses. The streaming platform described the late actor as a true icon.

“A true icon. Rest in power, Francis Duru. You’ll be missed,” the post read.

Duru starred in Blood Vessel, a 2023 Nollywood thriller that streamed on Netflix. Netflix’s tribute adds to the growing list of messages from colleagues and fans honouring the veteran actor.

The Facebook post by Netflix, in which it mourns Francis Duru, is below.

Desmond Elliot, Kanayo O. Kanayo mourn Duru

Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot also mourned Duru with a video of the late actor addressing an audience at an event. Elliot described him as a true thespian who had gone home.

“Sad indeed! Rest in God’s grace. A true thespian has gone home! Adieu, Francis Duru,” he wrote.

Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo also paid tribute to Duru on Instagram.

“A consummate actor has left the stage. One of the most flexible, prolific performers Nigeria ever produced. Rest in peace, my brother,” Kanayo wrote.

Francis Duru’s last interview with son

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that a video of Duru being interviewed by his son, Ebuka, days before his death moved fans to tears.

At the start of the clip, Ebuka asked his father what he should call him, and the pair laughed together. The interview covered Duru’s life and career, including his early days in theatre.

Many fans said they wished the news of his death was fake.

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Source: YEN.com.gh