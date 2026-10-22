Kwame Dzokoto, known for his role as Judge Koboo in Efiewura, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 22, 2026

The veteran actor was last widely seen at The 70 Slate film launch at Labadi Beach Hotel on September 8, 2026

Footage from the September event had already raised concerns about Dzokoto's health among fans online

Veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Kwame Dzokoto died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 22, 2026, prompting fans and followers to revisit his recent public engagements.

Kwame Dzokoto's last public appearance resurfaces after his unexpected death. Image credit: Kwame Dzokoto, Ghana Weekend

Source: Facebook

Among the footage now circulating is video from a film project launch held on September 8, 2026, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Kwame Dzokoto attended the unveiling of 'The 70 Slate', a project driven by Shirley Frimpong-Manso's Sparrow Studios and Peter Sedufia's OldFilm Productions.

Many fans who had not spotted him at a public event for a while took notice of the footage when it first emerged.

Fan concerns followed Dzokoto's September appearance

The video from the Labadi Beach Hotel event did not go unnoticed.

Social media users began raising questions about the actor's physical condition after watching the footage, and the speculation gathered pace in the days that followed.

Dzokoto addressed the commentary directly in September, firmly denying that he was critically ill or had died.

He called on bloggers and content creators to confirm information before posting stories about a person's health, and pointed out that unverified reports could deeply distress the families of the individuals involved.

Kwame Dzokoto's career

Dzokoto built his public profile over decades, becoming best remembered for portraying Judge Koboo in 'Efiewura;, a long-running Ghanaian television series.

Beyond acting, he worked in comedy and broadcasting, establishing himself as a versatile entertainer.

He also stepped into politics, contesting the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat on the National Democratic Congress ticket during the 2016 general election.

The TikTok video of Kwame Dzokoto's final public moment is below.

Dzokoto opens up on Ibrahim Mahama's support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran actor Kwame Dzokoto’s account of Ibrahim Mahama funding his heart surgery abroad and his update on his health and career.

The support came after First Lady Lordina Mahama learned of his condition and urged Ibrahim Mahama to help. Dzokoto said the surgery helped him recover and that he is now healthy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh