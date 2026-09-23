The family of late Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs announced a Night of Tributes scheduled for September 30, 2026, at Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos

Mourners attending the tribute event have been asked to dress in shades of blue, with the funeral service set for October 2 at This Present House in Lekki

Olu Jacobs passed away on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84, with his death announced by his wife, Joke Silva and their son, Olusoji Jacobs

The family of Nollywood legend Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, widely known as Olu Jacobs, has released the full programme of events for his burial, giving the actor's many admirers and industry colleagues a formal opportunity to pay their respects.

Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs’ burial plans emerge as family announces dates for final farewell. Image credit: Olu Jacobs

Source: Facebook

Actress Gloria Young shared a burial poster on Instagram detailing two separate events ahead of the actor's interment.

The first is a Night of Tributes on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, starting at 4 pm at Glover Memorial Hall, 4 Customs Street, Marina, Lagos Island. Guests are expected to arrive in shades of blue.

Olu Jacobs passed away on September 16, 2026, aged 84. His wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and their son Olusoji Jacobs confirmed his death, which prompted an immediate and widespread outpouring of grief from across the Nigerian entertainment industry and beyond.

Night of tributes to honour Olu Jacobs

The tribute night is designed to bring together colleagues, friends, family members and fans who want to celebrate the life and remarkable career of one of Nigeria's most distinguished screen veterans.

It will serve as a collective moment of remembrance before the main funeral service.

The funeral itself is scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2026, at 10 am at This Present House, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

Attendees for the funeral service have been asked to dress in shades of green.

Olu Jacobs' legacy in Nollywood

Jacobs built a career spanning decades, earning a reputation as one of Nollywood's most respected and influential actors.

His work left a lasting impression on the industry, and the depth of emotion that followed his passing reflected the scale of his contribution to Nigerian cinema and culture.

Social media users have continued to mourn his loss in the days since, with many describing his death as a significant moment for the entertainment world and reflecting on the body of work he leaves behind.

The two-day programme, culminating in the October 2 funeral service, now gives everyone who wished to celebrate his life a clear date and location to do so.

The Facebook post on Olu Jacobs' funeral plans is below.

Emeka Ike weeps over Olu Jacobs' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nollywood actor Emeka Ike’s emotional reaction to the death of legendary actor Olu Jacobs.

The viral video showed Ike in visible distress as he mourned the veteran’s passing at age 84.

The footage sparked debate over whether a private moment of grief should have been recorded and shared publicly. Ike’s heartbreaking statement that he had not seen Jacobs before his death added to the emotional response from viewers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh