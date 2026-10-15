Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie shared a heartfelt tribute to late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings on Instagram

Mercy Johnson posted her reaction on Thursday, October 15, 2026, reflecting on life and the singer's musical legacy

The actress's message touched on faith and gratitude, joining a wave of tributes from fans and colleagues

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Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has paid an emotional tribute to late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings, sharing her grief and reflections on life following news of his passing.

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson mourns gospel singer Toluwanisings in an emotional tribute. Image credit: Toluwanising, Nollytale

Source: Facebook

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday, October 15, 2026, to honour the singer with a heartfelt message that spoke to the pain of loss, the beauty of his artistry, and an unwavering trust in God.

"Hmmmmmmm, what then is life? All the struggle, hmmmmmmm. Rest on, Angel❤️😇," she wrote, opening her tribute with raw emotion.

Mercy Johnson's tribute to Toluwanisings

In the same post, Mercy Johnson acknowledged how deeply the late singer's music had touched her personally, expressing gratitude for the gift he shared with the world.

"Thank you for sharing your gift with us; your music blessed me. I still judge you, faithful Lord," she continued.

Mercy Johnson closed her message with words that balanced grief with faith, acknowledging life's uncertainties while encouraging those mourning to hold on.

"We still judge you, faithful lord.....Nothing dey this life. Just live and let live. 🙏💯💔"

Tributes continue to pour in for Toluwanisings

The gospel singer Toluwanisings's passing has stirred deep emotion across social media, with fans and fellow entertainers reflecting on his life, his music, and the memories he leaves behind.

His songs are being widely recalled by those who found comfort and inspiration in them.

Mercy Johnson's tribute has drawn considerable attention among the growing chorus of voices honouring Toluwanisings, with many responding to her message of faith and her recognition of the brevity of life.

Her words serve as a reminder of the lasting impression artists make long after they are gone.

The Instagram post by Mercy Johnson is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh