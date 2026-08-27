Mercy Johnson-Okojie took to social media to mark 15 years of marriage with her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie

The Nigerian actress shared an emotional tribute reflecting on love, friendship, growth and the journey they have built together

Mercy Johnson revealed she kept writing and deleting her message before finding the right words to express her gratitude

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Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has reached a significant milestone, celebrating 15 years of marriage with her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, with a heartfelt message that has captured widespread attention online.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie celebrates her 15th wedding anniversary with a romantic tribute to her husband, Prince Okojie. Image credit: Mercy Johnson

Source: Facebook

The Nollywood star turned to social media to mark the occasion, penning a deeply personal tribute that touched on faith, commitment and the texture of a long marriage built through varying seasons.

Mercy Johnson reflects on 15 years with husband

In her anniversary message shared on August 27, 2026, Mercy Johnson admitted she had spent time writing and scrapping drafts before settling on words that could capture her feelings.

The result was an honest and warm reflection on what the years have meant to her.

She credited God for sustaining their union and described their marriage as one shaped by a range of qualities that go beyond romance.

"Cheers to 15 years of love, laughter, tenacity, partnership, tolerance and trust," she wrote.

Acknowledging that the road has not always been smooth but that they have consistently chosen one another regardless.

The Nollywood actress also singled out her husband directly, expressing gratitude for his presence throughout their shared journey and describing their time together as a genuine gift.

What Mercy Johnson said about their marriage

Beyond the broad strokes of love and longevity, Mercy Johnson was specific about what she values most in what she and Prince Okojie have built.

"Fifteen beautiful years of love, friendship, laughter, growth, and cherished memories," she wrote, framing their bond not just as a romantic partnership but as a deep friendship that has evolved over time.

She closed her tribute with a forward-looking note, expressing hope that their best years are still ahead.

"Here's to 15 years of love and many more beautiful years ahead," she added, signing off with another declaration of affection for her husband.

The post drew considerable warmth from fans and followers across social media, many of whom joined in celebrating the couple and wishing them well as they begin their next chapter together.

The Instagram post of Mercy Johnson's romantic message is below.

Mercy John sends truck of gifts to Regina Daniels

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mercy Johnson's heartfelt surprise for Regina Daniels, which included a black pickup truck filled with branded gift boxes delivered to her new Abuja home.

The emotional moment was captured on video, showcasing Regina's overwhelming gratitude as she dropped to her knees in tears while expressing her thanks to Johnson.

This gesture went far beyond a simple request for a television, reflecting the deep bond between the two actresses and highlighting the nurturing role Johnson plays in Daniels' life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh