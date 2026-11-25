Since-deleted posts on Larruso's official social media pages alleged the Ghanaian dancehall musician had been arrested, kidnapped and confined to a mental institution

New Gen Records categorically denied the claims and announced plans to refer the matter to the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service

Musician Dosted Gennah, who says he was present during the incident, levelled counter-allegations against Larruso's girlfriend over her role in the situation

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Serious allegations about the welfare and mental health of Ghanaian dancehall musician Larruso surfaced on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, after a series of alarming posts appeared on his official social media pages before being deleted.

Popular Ghanaian dancehall musician Larruso trends allegations about his current well-being emerge. Photo source: Larruso

Source: Facebook

The posts, which many claim were published by musician Larruso's girlfriend acting as his representative, claimed that the musician had been arrested, kidnapped and forcibly placed in a mental institution by his own family, friends and team members.

The publications also contained pointed allegations against prominent members of his management team, including DJ Perbi and Darlington, accusing them of harassment, unlawful confinement and the misappropriation of Larruso's funds.

The alleged representative also called for a public investigation and announced plans for a peaceful protest.

The Facebook posts with the allegations about Larruso's situation are below:

Larruso's record label rejects the allegations

Larruso's record label, New Gen Records, moved swiftly to distance itself from the claims.

In an official press statement, the label categorically denied all the allegations published on the musician's page, warning of the potential reputational damage to the individuals named and to Larruso's career.

The management confirmed it would be referring the matter to the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service, with its legal team set to pursue the appropriate legal steps in parallel.

The label also called on fans, media houses and the general public to exercise restraint, avoid speculation and allow the matter to be resolved through proper channels.

The Instagram post with Larruso's record label's press statement is below:

Dosted Gennah shares his account of events

Fellow Ghanaian musician and Larruso associate Dosted Gennah has offered a starkly different version of what unfolded.

The musician stated that he was personally present when Larruso was collected, alongside the musician's brother and a small group of others, with police on the scene throughout.

He added that the matter had already been reported to law enforcement by Larruso's parents prior to their arrival.

Gennah also alleged that his colleague's girlfriend had kept the Killy Killy hitmaker cut off from his own family for more than three months.

He insisted that Larruso left willingly when his family came to find him and that there was no kidnapping involved.

On Larruso's current state, Gennah was candid, saying the musician was going through far more than he could disclose publicly and that what he needed right now was medical attention, rest, peace and prayers.

He wrote:

"When we finally found him, Larruso willingly agreed to leave with us. Nobody kidnapped him. So stop twisting the story and playing the victim. If anyone has questions to answer, you should be prepared to answer yours."

Gennah did not hold back in his criticism of Larruso's girlfriend, suggesting she appeared far more invested in stirring controversy and making accusations than in the musician's genuine well-being.

He urged her to stop posting on Larruso's Instagram account using his phone and to step back from the situation entirely.

The Facebook post by Dosted Gennah detailing Larruso's current situation is below:

Larruso's former manager quarrels with music producer

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported about the heated dispute between Larruso’s former manager, Jadon Shatter, and Killy Killy producer Kulubayu over the producer’s contribution and earnings.

The hit that helped launch Larruso’s career was still at the centre of tensions five years later, with Kulubayu saying he received just GH₵100 for his work.

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Source: YEN.com.gh