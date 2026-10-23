Efiewura actresses Auntie B and Adwoa Smart were captured in a heartbreaking moment as they received news of the death of their co-star Kwame Dzokoto

The two were attending the lying-in-state of Vivian Jill Lawrence’s late sister, Mabel Adwoa Intuah, at the State House in Accra when the news broke

Dzokoto, popularly known as Judge Koboo, reportedly died on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after collapsing during a live panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa

Efiewura actresses Auntie B and Adwoa Smart were captured in a heartbreaking moment as they received news of Kwame Dzokoto’s death.

Efiewura actresses Adwoa Smart and Auntie B react to news of Kwame Dzokoto’s death at the lying-in-state of Vivian Jill’s sister in Accra. Photo source: Black Joy TV/TikTok, Dzokoto (Facebook).

Source: UGC

News of Dzokoto’s death broke on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after he reportedly collapsed while taking part in a panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa.

According to Citi Newsroom, the veteran actor was rushed to a hospital in the Western Region town. He was 51, Rainbow Radio reported.

Fans fondly knew him as Judge Koboo, his character in the long-running TV3 sitcom Efiewura. Details of his funeral are yet to be announced by his family.

Auntie B and Adwoa Smart react to news

In a video shared by Black Joy TV on Thursday, October 22, 2026, Adwoa Smart was seen at the lying-in-state of Vivian Jill Lawrence’s late sister, Mabel Adwoa Intuah.

The event was held at the State House in Accra. While speaking to a man, the actress appeared lost for words, with her mouth wide open, as she reacted to news of Dzokoto’s death.

Another clip captured her with Auntie B, both dressed in red and black mourning clothes, as Auntie B held her hands to her face in grief.

The two actresses starred alongside Dzokoto in the TV3 sitcom Efiewura, where he played Judge Koboo. Hours earlier, Dzokoto had reportedly collapsed during a panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa.

The TikTok video from Black Joy TV, in which Auntie B and Adwoa Smart react to Kwame Dzokoto’s death, is below.

Vivian Jill mourns late sister

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Vivian Jill Lawrence made a final emotional plea to her late sister during the lying-in-state at the State House.

Mabel, popularly known as Aunty Mabel, was the founder and CEO of fashion label Mayan Stitches.

In a TikTok video, the actress was seen weeping as she asked why her sister had left so soon. She died on July 23, 2026, weeks after turning 50. Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, at the Underbridge Event Centre.

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Source: YEN.com.gh