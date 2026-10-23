Heartbreaking Moment Efiewura Stars Auntie B and Adwoa Smart Receive News of Kwame Dzokoto’s Death
- Efiewura actresses Auntie B and Adwoa Smart were captured in a heartbreaking moment as they received news of the death of their co-star Kwame Dzokoto
- The two were attending the lying-in-state of Vivian Jill Lawrence’s late sister, Mabel Adwoa Intuah, at the State House in Accra when the news broke
- Dzokoto, popularly known as Judge Koboo, reportedly died on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after collapsing during a live panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa
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Efiewura actresses Auntie B and Adwoa Smart were captured in a heartbreaking moment as they received news of Kwame Dzokoto’s death.
News of Dzokoto’s death broke on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after he reportedly collapsed while taking part in a panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa.
According to Citi Newsroom, the veteran actor was rushed to a hospital in the Western Region town. He was 51, Rainbow Radio reported.
Fans fondly knew him as Judge Koboo, his character in the long-running TV3 sitcom Efiewura. Details of his funeral are yet to be announced by his family.
Auntie B and Adwoa Smart react to news
In a video shared by Black Joy TV on Thursday, October 22, 2026, Adwoa Smart was seen at the lying-in-state of Vivian Jill Lawrence’s late sister, Mabel Adwoa Intuah.
The event was held at the State House in Accra. While speaking to a man, the actress appeared lost for words, with her mouth wide open, as she reacted to news of Dzokoto’s death.
Another clip captured her with Auntie B, both dressed in red and black mourning clothes, as Auntie B held her hands to her face in grief.
The two actresses starred alongside Dzokoto in the TV3 sitcom Efiewura, where he played Judge Koboo. Hours earlier, Dzokoto had reportedly collapsed during a panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa.
The TikTok video from Black Joy TV, in which Auntie B and Adwoa Smart react to Kwame Dzokoto’s death, is below.
Vivian Jill mourns late sister
According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Vivian Jill Lawrence made a final emotional plea to her late sister during the lying-in-state at the State House.
Mabel, popularly known as Aunty Mabel, was the founder and CEO of fashion label Mayan Stitches.
In a TikTok video, the actress was seen weeping as she asked why her sister had left so soon. She died on July 23, 2026, weeks after turning 50. Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, at the Underbridge Event Centre.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.