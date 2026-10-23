Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo had initially refused to believe news of Kwame Dzokoto’s death, saying he would only accept it after confirming it personally

Agya Koo made the comments at the Ghana Legends Awards at the National Theatre on Thursday, citing past false rumours about the Efiewura actor’s death

Dzokoto’s death has since been widely reported by several media outlets, as tributes continue to pour in from colleagues and fans in the entertainment industry

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Veteran actor Agya Koo initially refused to believe news of Kwame Dzokoto’s death, saying he would only accept it after confirming it himself.

Veteran actor Agya Koo speaks on Kwame Dzokoto’s death at the Ghana Legends Awards at the National Theatre in Accra. Photo source: Capital Accra TV/TikTok, Agya Koo/Dzokoto (Facebook).

Source: UGC

Dzokoto, popularly known as Judge Koboo in Efiewura, died on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after collapsing during a panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa.

Since news of his death broke, tributes have poured in from colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Actress Akuapem Poloo shared a throwback video of the two on a movie set and begged Judge Koboo to pick up her calls so she could return GH¢2,000.

Writing on Instagram, Ahuofe Patricia said her heart was broken. His family is yet to announce funeral arrangements.

Agya Koo reacts to Kwame Dzokoto’s death

Agya Koo, whose real name is Kofi Adu, spoke about the reports at the Ghana Legends Awards at the National Theatre on Thursday.

The veteran actor, in a video shared by Capital Accra TV, said he was not ready to believe the news because of past false reports.

“I don’t believe that Kwame Dzokoto is dead due to false rumours. I will only believe when I personally confirm,” he said.

He added that if the news was true, it was very sad, especially as the awards were being held to celebrate legends in the industry like Dzokoto.

At the time, Dzokoto had dismissed false reports about his health and death just a month earlier. His death has since been widely reported by several media outlets, including Citi Newsroom and Adom Online.

The TikTok video from Capital Accra TV, in which Agya Koo speaks on Kwame Dzokoto’s death, is below.

Efiewura co-stars mourn Kwame Dzokoto

Dzokoto’s Efiewura co-stars have also been left heartbroken by his death. Koo Fori, whose real name is Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, shared a series of clips from the TV series on TikTok.

In one of the captions, he wrote that he was “so sad and heartbroken”. Adwoa Smart and Auntie B were also captured reacting to the news at the lying-in-state of Vivian Jill Lawrence’s late sister at the State House in Accra.

In a video shared by Black Joy TV, Adwoa Smart appeared lost for words as she spoke to a man about Dzokoto’s death.

Meanwhile, the official Efiewura page shared a photo of Judge Koboo and his late on-screen wife, Benyiwaa, with the caption “Only God Knows”.

The TikTok video from Black Joy TV, in which Adwoa Smart reacts to Kwame Dzokoto’s death, is below.

Efiewura stars who have died

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Dzokoto joined a list of Efiewura actors who have died over the years. Bob Santo, who played the landlord, died in May 2002, while Araba Stamp died in July 2006.

Katawere and MC Flava Pounds both died in 2016, while Akoto died in March 2013. Bra Kofi died in June 2017. Mercy Little Smith, known as Benyiwaa and the on-screen wife of Judge Koboo, died on December 17, 2024.

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Source: YEN.com.gh