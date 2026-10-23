A car dealer has confirmed that at least 15 luxury vehicles Wicknell Chivayo gifted before his sudden death remain unpaid for

Enterprise Car Sales owner Tendai Chipanga said the outstanding payments would be addressed after the estate settlement

Sungura musician Sugar Sugar, who received a Toyota Fortuner from Chivayo, confirmed he does not have the vehicle's registration book

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A Zimbabwean car dealer has revealed that at least 15 luxury vehicles distributed as gifts by the late businessman Wicknell Chivayo have not been fully paid for, casting doubt over the ownership of those cars.

Wicknell Chivayo's 15 unpaid car gifts await estate settlement, as dealer speaks. Image credit: ZBC News

Source: Facebook

Tendai Chipanga, owner of Enterprise Car Sales, made the disclosure in an interview with ZBC News, explaining that the payments for the vehicles had not been completed before Chivayo's reported death.

Chipanga said the matter would be addressed once the formal settlement of Chivayo's estate had been concluded, though he gave no specific timeline.

Chipanga also pushed back against circulating reports that some gift recipients had been contacted and asked to return their cars, confirming that none of the vehicles had been reclaimed.

Sugar Sugar's Toyota Fortuner in question

One of the beneficiaries caught up in the uncertainty is Sungura musician Taruvinga Manjokota, widely known as Sugar Sugar, the artist behind the popular track Mudododo.

Wicknell Chivayo presented him with a Toyota Fortuner as a gift, but Sugar Sugar has since acknowledged that he does not possess the vehicle's registration book, raising questions about whether ownership was ever formally transferred.

Chipanga's broader comments indicate that Sugar Sugar's situation is not unique.

The 14 other affected vehicles suggest a systemic issue tied to the estate rather than an isolated problem specific to the musician.

The Facebook post of Sugar Sugar speaking about Chivayo's car gift is below.

Wicknell Chivayo's estate holds the answer

Chivayo was widely known across Zimbabwe for his flamboyant generosity, reportedly giving away more than 300 luxury vehicles to musicians, public figures and other recipients.

Car dealers have since claimed that millions of dollars in outstanding payments remain on vehicles that were delivered before the transactions were completed.

For those who received cars, what once appeared to be a straightforward and celebrated gesture has become entangled in financial and legal complexity.

Whether beneficiaries will retain their vehicles will ultimately depend on how Chivayo's estate handles the outstanding obligations once settlement proceedings get under way.

Chivayo's death leaves car dealers in limbo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the financial losses facing Harare car dealers after Wicknell Chivayo’s death left payments for luxury vehicles unresolved.

Chivayo reportedly gifted more than 300 luxury cars worth an estimated US$47 million, while dealers are now pursuing outstanding balances through estate and legal processes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh