Zimbabwean sungura musician Sugar Sugar confirmed he does not have the registration book for a Toyota Fortuner gifted to him by the late Wicknell Chivayo

Enterprise Car Sale owner Madzibaba Tendai Chipaga told ZBC that payments for approximately 15 vehicles supplied to Chivayo remain outstanding

Sugar Sugar claimed he was asked to return the vehicle, but the car dealer disputed that any formal demand had been made

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Zimbabwean sungura musician Taruvinga Manjokota, known widely as Sugar Sugar, finds himself in an uncertain position over a Toyota Fortuner he received as a gift from the late businessman Wicknell Chivayo, after questions emerged about unpaid vehicle bills and his ownership of the car.

Sugar Sugar's Toyota Fortuner gift from businessman Wicknell Chivayo faces ownership questions. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: Instagram

The situation came to public attention on Thursday, October 22, 2026, when the Mudododo hitmaker reportedly acknowledged that he did not hold the vehicle's registration book.

That admission raised immediate questions about the legal status of the Fortuner in his possession.

Sugar Sugar also claimed he had been approached and asked to hand the car back.

However, the dealer who supplied the vehicle contested that account, saying no such formal request had been made.

The Instagram video of Sugar Sugar speaking is below.

Car dealer addresses outstanding payments

Enterprise Car Sale owner Madzibaba Tendai , speaking to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, said he had not formally demanded that Sugar Sugar return the vehicle.

Despite this, Chipaga revealed that payments for roughly 15 cars supplied to Chivayo before his death remain unsettled.

Those outstanding bills are now reportedly being addressed as part of the broader process of finalising the late businessman's estate.

Chivayo's legacy of high-profile gifts

Before his death, Chivayo was widely recognised for his generous and often public displays of giving, distributing luxury vehicles, cash and other gifts to musicians, politicians and church members alike.

One of his most talked-about gestures involved gifting 15 brand-new Toyota Fortuners to devoted members of his church, drawn from communities in Mrehwa, Negomo and Domboshava.

In a video recorded before his passing, Chivayo said the vehicles were meant to honour the recipients' dedication, respect for church teachings and faithful service over the years.

Sugar Sugar was among those beneficiaries, but the circumstances surrounding his Fortuner have since become complicated by the financial questions now trailing Chivayo's estate.

How the dispute will ultimately be resolved remains unclear. The missing registration book and the unresolved payments leave the vehicle's ownership status in question, though nothing in the available information suggests that Sugar Sugar was aware of any outstanding debts when he received the car.

The Instagram video of Wicknell Chivayo gifting the cars is below.

Wicknell's brother attends Zimbabwe president dinner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Joachim “G6” Chivayo’s appearance at a presidential dinner in Harare, two days after his brother Wicknell’s burial.

At the funeral, G6 led mourners in a Shona dirge and paid tribute to his brother’s final years. His return to a high-profile public event prompted mixed reactions, while the dinner raised $9.5 million.

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Source: YEN.com.gh