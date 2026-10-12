Joachim 'G6' Chivayo attended a high-profile presidential dinner in Harare just two days after his brother Wicknell's burial

G6 arrived at the ZANU Presidential Fundraising Dinner with his wife, and videos of their appearance circulated widely on social media

The dinner, hosted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, raised $9.5 million, surpassing its initial $6 million target

Joachim "G6" Chivayo, brother of the late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, stepped back into the public eye at a prestigious state function just 48 hours after his family laid the flamboyant tycoon to rest.

Wicknell Chivayo's brother, G6, attends Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa's dinner 2 days after the burial. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, Shumba, Zimbabwe Today

Source: Facebook

G6 attended the ZANU Presidential Fundraising Dinner in Harare on Saturday, 10 October, accompanied by his wife.

The formal gathering, hosted by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, drew prominent figures from across the country's political, business and social circles.

The event raised $9.5 million, surpassing its original target of $6 million.

G6's emotional role at Wicknell's funeral

Wicknell reportedly died in a helicopter crash on 30 September, prompting an outpouring of grief across Zimbabwe.

The businessman had become a widely recognised figure, known for his opulent lifestyle, luxury vehicle collection, charitable gestures and close ties to influential personalities.

At the funeral, G6 took centre stage in honouring his late brother. He wore a customised jacket bearing Wicknell's portrait and led mourners in a Shona dirge that visibly moved those in attendance.

In his tribute, G6 reflected on Wicknell's final two years, describing them as a period in which the businessman channelled renewed energy into both his commercial pursuits and philanthropic work.

He also acknowledged the role played by Wicknell's wife, Lucy Muteke, crediting her presence as a meaningful influence during those final years.

Reactions to G6's presidential dinner appearance

Footage of G6 and his wife arriving at the presidential dinner circulated on social media shortly after the event, sparking a split in public opinion.

Some users expressed surprise at how swiftly he re-entered formal public life following the emotionally charged burial, while others argued that grief does not preclude a person from fulfilling ongoing commitments or maintaining important relationships.

A separate group of commentators suggested that attending such a high-profile function could serve as a way of preserving the networks and connections that Wicknell had built during his lifetime.

G6 appeared composed throughout the evening as he mingled with fellow guests at the formal gathering.

Tributes to Wicknell Chivayo continue to emerge as Zimbabweans reflect on the businessman's legacy, his impact on those around him and the colourful life he led until his untimely death.

The Instagram video of G6 and his wife at the presidential dinner is below.

G6 cautions Wicknell Chivayo's business partners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Joachim Chivayo, known as G6, and his appeal for business partners to resolve outstanding dealings with his late brother, Wicknell Chivayo, peacefully and without court action.

He also pledged that Wicknell’s children would be cared for and his legacy preserved.

At the burial, G6 said his brother’s business legacy belonged to his children and would continue despite his death. He also recalled how Wicknell supported him and introduced him to the business world.

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Source: YEN.com.gh