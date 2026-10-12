Car dealers in Harare are reportedly struggling to recover millions of dollars owed for luxury vehicles supplied to the late Wicknell Chivayo

Chivayo, who reportedly died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026, had gifted over 300 luxury cars worth an estimated US$47 million

Much of his vehicle supply reportedly passed through Exquisite Car Sales, with dealers now awaiting resolution through estate and legal processes

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Car dealers across Harare are grappling with significant financial losses after prominent Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo died before settling outstanding payments for luxury vehicles he had ordered.

Wicknell Chivayo's death leaves Harare car dealers counting millions in losses. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: Facebook

Wicknell Chivayo perished in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026, in rural Marondera while travelling from his home in Chikomba district, Mashonaland East.

His wife, Lucy Muteke, two pilots and an aide also lost their lives in the accident.

The Standard Zimbabwe reported on October 11, 2026, that several vehicle suppliers are now caught in a web of unresolved transactions following his passing.

Chivayo's luxury vehicle empire

During his lifetime, Chivayo became one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable figures in the luxury car market, building a reputation for purchasing high-end vehicles in bulk and donating them to musicians, lawyers, politicians, religious leaders and social media personalities.

Estimates suggest he gifted more than 300 luxury vehicles, though some accounts place the figure as high as 3,000 over two years, with the total value of his vehicle purchases and cash gifts put at roughly US$47 million.

His approach was distinctive: he would direct recipients to collect vehicles directly from dealerships after assuring them payment had been arranged, then post videos of beneficiaries posing beside their new cars on social media.

His final public posts, dated September 30, announced luxury SUVs for two lawyers along with cash gifts of US$250,000 each.

Wicknell's car dealers left waiting for resolution

According to reports, a significant portion of Chivayo's purchases moved through Exquisite Car Sales in Harare, with distribution handled by a man identified as Victor Matiyenga.

Additional vehicles were sourced from dealerships along Robert Mugabe Road in Eastlea and in Braeside. Among his favoured models were Toyota GD6 Fortuners priced at approximately US$70,000 each, alongside Toyota Aquas, Land Cruisers and various Mercedes-Benz models.

His orders were frequently placed at scale, sometimes reaching 100 Toyota Aquas or 50 Toyota Fortuners in a single request, prompting dealers to pool their stock to meet demand.

The arrangement had functioned smoothly because payments typically arrived within two months, making Chivayo a reliable client for suppliers.

His death has upended that reliability. Dealers are now attempting to reconcile their accounts and recover balances for vehicles already handed over.

The situation is made more complex by a chain of transactions between suppliers who bought stock from one another to fulfil his bulk orders.

Outstanding deals must now be resolved through estate and legal channels, leaving parts of Harare's luxury car trade in considerable uncertainty.

The X post on the car dealer's struggles is below.

Wicknell's Harare mansion carries unpaid debt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wicknell Chivayo’s Harare mansion, including the unpaid US$1.1 million balance and the unresolved ownership transfer after his death.

The balance was reportedly meant to be settled through political services under an informal agreement that was never documented, leaving Chivayo’s estate facing questions over both the debt and the property’s ownership.

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Source: YEN.com.gh