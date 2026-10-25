Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo is turning heads online after sharing private vacation photos with her husband

The couple's loved-up railway moment has sparked a wave of admiration and well-wishes from fans across social media

One follower's hilarious reaction about 'chopping love' has become the talk of the comment section

Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo has set the internet ablaze with a carousel of romantic photos from her vacation abroad, featuring her husband Opoku Sanaa in what many fans are calling a picture-perfect display of love.

Anita Akuffo spends her holidays with her husband Opoku Sanaa after the 2026 GMB finale. Photo credit: @ani_ta1.

Source: Instagram

Anita Akuffo goes on romantic vacation with Opoku Sanaa

Posted on 25th October 2026, the Instagram slideshow captured the couple Anita Akuffo and Opoku Sanaa sharing a kiss aboard a train, with a pink rose resting on the table in front of them.

The beautiful setting and tender moment struck a chord with Ghanaians, who flooded the comments section with prayers, blessings, and a healthy dose of good-natured humour.

The Instagram photos are below:

Reactions to Anita Akuffo's vacation photos

The reactions poured in almost immediately. The photos have continued to gather attention, with many admirers wishing the couple a long and happy married life together. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

For a media personality who is no stranger to the public eye, this rare glimpse into her personal life has only deepened the affection Ghanaians have for her.

@gabysticksmusic kept it simple and sincere, writing "beautiful ❤️🙌".

@nsanyanrp offered a heartfelt prayer:

"God will continue to Glue the love. Strengthen this love Forever and Ever. Amen 🙏🔥❤️"

@mrbenandohpb brought the laughs, commenting,

"May this love locate more of my brothers ooo 😂😂", a remark that resonated with many single men in the comments.

@joel_bigj showed love for Opoku Sanaa specifically, writing

"Eiii my big brother 🙌🏾".

@edd_beast summed up the general male envy in the most Ghanaian way possible: "You are chopping love my broda."

The Instagram photos are below:

Anita Akuffo's top style during 2026 GMB

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Anita Akuffo’s standout fashion moments while hosting Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026, from African-inspired designs to elegant evening gowns.

Her husband, musician Opoku Sanaa, has also taken on a major international role as Head of Sales for the Middle East and Africa at Roland Europe Group.

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Source: YEN.com.gh