Anita Akuffo announced her engagement with heartfelt pre-wedding photos shared on social media

It turns out her husband-to-be is a celebrated musician and marketing professional based in Dubai

YEN.com.gh brings the real name, age, education, career, photos and other details of Anita's boo

TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo has announced her upcoming nuptials, sharing pre-wedding photos with her partner.

Her announcement on Wednesday evening, May 20, 2026, sparked reactions on social media as fans celebrated her photos and anticipated wedding plans.

Amid the excitement, many have been wondering who the ''lucky' guy is. YEN.com.gh has found a few details about him.

Details of Anita Akuffo's husband-to-be, Opoku Sanaa emerge after their pre-wedding photos. Photo source: @opokusanaa, @ann_ita1

Source: Instagram

What's the name of Anita Akuffo's husband?

The man Anita Akuffo is getting married to is known as Opoku Sanaa. He is popular in the music circles, having won awards as an instrumentalist.

How old is Anita Akuffo's husband?

Opoku Sanaa's actual age is not yet known, but he is believed to be around 40 and older than Anita, who will be 33 on June 2.

He is Leo, who celebrates his birthday on August 18.

What is the education of Anita Akuffo's husband?

Anita Akuffo's husband is a proud alumnus of Accra Academy, where he completed his SHS education in 2003.

He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) in 2011.

In 2020, he received a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Leicester.

Opoku Sanaa also holds a Post Graduate Diploma from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM - UK).

What is the career of Anita Akuffo's husband?

Opoku Sanaa is a multi-career personality working as a marketer, musician, bass player, music director, and creative entrepreneur.

Based in Dubai, he works as the Sales & Market Support executive for Daimler Truck Middle East Africa.

He is the Founder and Creative Director of Inceptus, a music-focused Creative Studio based in Dubai that designs and delivers high-quality live music experiences, from showcases to full-scale venue programs, centred on audience connection, artistic excellence, and measurable commercial value.

Sanaa also serves as a Trustee of the SCLAN Foundation (Manchester, UK), supporting creative development and community-focused arts initiatives.

Opoku Sanaa's music career

He is a highly rated musician. A master bassist and live arranger, he has anchored major stages for gospel icons like Joe Mettle.

He was adjudged the best instrumentalist at the 2025 TGMA.

He is also the author of the book Passion, Persistence & Progress.

Anita Akuffo bags Master's degree from UniMAC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo had achieved an academic milestone after graduating from UniMAC, formerly the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

She announced on her official Instagram page that she had bagged a master's degree from the prestigious tertiary institution as part of the 2025 graduating class.

In some lovely photos she shared, the media personality looked elegant in a beautiful, stylish Kente cloth dress from renowned Ghanaian designer Adwoa Yeboah.

Anita Akuffo beamed with excitement as she wore the outfit, complete with a sash, gown, and cap, for her graduation ceremony at the UniMAC Accra campus.

Source: YEN.com.gh