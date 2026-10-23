Ghanaian musician Tiisha Bentil married her Nigerian fiancé Ola Komolafe in a private traditional wedding ceremony in Ghana

Sista Afia, Salma Mumin, and fashion influencer Adwoa Cyrus were among the guests spotted at the exclusive celebration

Wedding footage shared by Cocktail Laboratory has since surfaced on social media, drawing warm reactions from fans

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Ghanaian musician and lifestyle influencer Tiisha Bentil, known professionally as Tiisha, has officially walked into a new chapter, tying the knot with her Nigerian fiancé, Ola Komolafe, in a private traditional wedding ceremony held in Ghana.

Popular Ghanaian singer Tiisha marries her Nigerian fiancé Ola Komolafe in a private traditional wedding. Photo source: @tiishaofficial, @laboratorycocktail

Source: Instagram

Footage of the occasion was captured and shared by Cocktail Laboratory on Instagram on Thursday, October 22, 2026, showing the couple dressed in stunning traditional Nigerian attire, seated together against a warm red curtain backdrop adorned with floral arrangements.

Several moments from singer Tiisha's traditional wedding, including the arrival of the groom and bride, the prayer session, the exchange of vows and the couple's first dance, were captured.

The visuals painted a picture of an exclusive, carefully curated celebration.

Tiisha's star-studded wedding guest list

The ceremony drew a notable crowd from Ghana's entertainment and lifestyle scenes.

Singer Sista Afia, actress Salma Mumin, and popular fashion influencer, content creator, and beauty entrepreneur Adwoa Cyrus were all in attendance to celebrate the former Zylofon Music signee on her special day.

Tiisha, who burst onto the scene in 2019 after signing with businessman Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1's defunct record label, built a following not only through her music but also as a lifestyle personality.

The latest development in her relationship journey has attracted considerable public interest, making her wedding one of the more anticipated moments for her fanbase.

The TikTok videos of Tiisha and her partner's private traditional wedding ceremony are below:

Fan reactions to Tiisha's traditional wedding

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans celebrating the news of Tiisha's marriage below:

@sadiesbridal wrote:

"Congratulations 😍."

@d_.eyram said:

"I love this for you, @tiishaofficial. You deserve it all."

@maame_gyamfuah_ commented:

"Congrats, big T. 😍"

TROPHY_ESINAM_LIFESTYLE wrote:

"Congratulations, girlfriend 💃🏻✨✨✨. You looked so good and made a beautiful bride 💙."

TV3 presenter and actor Godwin Namboh marries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about TV3 Ghana presenter and actor Godwin Namboh, who married his partner in a private ceremony in Accra officiated by popular youth pastor Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah, known as Erock.

Wedding footage that later surfaced online captured the couple exchanging vows and sharing a kiss, prompting warm congratulations from fans and colleagues.

The bride’s identity remained private, adding to the intrigue around the celebration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh