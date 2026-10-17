Anita Akuffo is serving as host of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026, bringing her signature elegance to the national stage

Beyond the contestants, Anita's wardrobe choices have become a major talking point among viewers of the celebrated cultural show

From African-inspired prints to glamorous evening gowns, her styling blends tradition and modern sophistication

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Anita Akuffo has long established herself as one of Ghana's most recognisable television personalities, and her role as host of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) 2026 is giving her yet another platform to showcase why her style commands attention.

While the competition is built around cultural presentations, traditional performances and the beauty of Ghana's diverse regions, viewers have found an added reason to tune in Anita's outfits.

Here are five fashion moments that stand out from her GMB 2026 appearances.

Anita Akuffo models in stylish dresses to host 2026 GMB. Photo credit: @ani_akuffo.

Source: Instagram

Anita Akuffo's most memorable GMB 2026 looks

Anita Akuffo's red-carpet-inspired ensembles immediately set the tone. Clean silhouettes, deliberate accessory choices and an assured screen presence elevate these formal looks beyond the ordinary, reflecting the level of polish that a high-profile national television production demands.

African-inspired fashion is perhaps the most fitting category for a show built around Ghanaian culture.

When Anita reaches for traditional textiles, local prints or regionally influenced designs, the effect is both celebratory and intentional.

It becomes a quiet nod to the creativity of African designers and the enduring versatility of traditional fabrics in contemporary dressing.

Evening gowns form another pillar of her GMB wardrobe. A well-constructed gown with a flattering silhouette and complementary accessories can anchor the celebratory atmosphere of a live television event, and Anita navigates that balance with evident confidence.

The Instagram video is below:

Anita Akuffo's colour, accessories and the details that matter

Colour is where fashion and television lighting intersect most dramatically. Bold, saturated hues create instant visual impact on screen, while softer tones carry their own understated appeal.

Anita's wardrobe demonstrates how thoughtful colour selection, working alongside fabric and overall styling, can elevate a look from attractive to genuinely memorable.

Accessories round out the picture. Earrings, necklaces, shoes and hairstyling choices can either bring an outfit together or pull focus away from it.

For a television host, the challenge is restraint: every element should support the overall look rather than compete with it.

Viewed alongside her clothing, Anita's accessory choices offer a masterclass in that kind of considered styling.

Taken together, her GMB 2026 appearances make a compelling case for why she remains one of the most watched style figures on Ghanaian television.

The Instagram photos are below:

Anita Akuffo's husband lands major role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Opoku Sanaa, the musician and husband of TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo, following his appointment as Head of Sales for the Middle East and Africa at Roland Europe Group. He announced the new role on Facebook on August 31, 2026.

The appointment brings together Sanaa’s music background and experience in senior commercial roles at international companies.

His announcement drew congratulations from fans, including some who credited Akuffo with bringing him good fortune.

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Source: YEN.com.gh