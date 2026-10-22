Nollywood actress Uche Elendu took to Instagram to reveal that gospel musician Chichi Emmanuel was hit by a drunk driver in the US

Chichi was struck on her way home from work and is currently receiving medical treatment

Fans and colleagues have flooded social media with prayers and messages of support for the prominent gospel singer

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Gospel musician Chichi Emmanuel is recovering in hospital after a near-fatal car accident in the United States, with fellow entertainer Uche Elendu breaking the news to fans on Wednesday, 21 October 2026.

Gospel singer Chichi Emmanuel survives a ghastly car accident in the United States. Photo source: @official_chichii, @ucheelendu

Source: Instagram

Uche Elendu, a well-known Nollywood actress, shared the update in an Instagram post, revealing that Chichi was struck by a drunk driver while travelling home from work.

She also shared footage and photos of the wreckage from the accident scene.

According to the actress, the gospel singer, whose real name is Chichi Onyekachi, is currently undergoing treatment at a medical facility, and her family is grateful she survived the ordeal.

Uche Elendu's tribute to Chichi Emmanuel

In her post, Uche Elendu poured out her relief, writing that she is "thanking the God of Heaven and Earth" for sparing her sister's life.

She described Chichi as someone who "has been a blessing to many with her songs and humanitarian assistance" and offered words of encouragement to the injured singer, declaring:

"You will bounce back on your feet, my sister. Indeed the Devil is a Liar. Jesus won!!!"

The Nollywood actress also called on her followers to keep Chichi in their prayers as she received medical care after the car accident in the US.

No further details on the specific location of the accident or the extent of Chichi's injuries have been made public at this time.

Reactions to Chichi Emmanuel's accident

News of the accident drew an outpouring of concern and prayer from fans and followers across social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@gracecharisbassey wrote:

"Glory to God, please check for internal bleeding."

@judyaustin1 said:

"Thank God for your life, Sis. 🙌🙌 wishing you God's grace to heal from the trauma this might cause you, Nne. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

@tiyahedima commented:

"Thank God for life. No weapon formed against her shall prosper."

@ugochipurpleberry added:

"It's crazy here. It is accident season, but Thank God for his protection. 🙏 Glory be to God for life 🙌🙌."

Omah Lay allegedly hospitalised after accident abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Omah Lay’s alleged hospitalisation after a video appeared to show the Nigerian singer being taken to an ambulance in Los Angeles.

Reports said he may have been injured during an acrobatic stunt rehearsal, but neither the singer nor his team had addressed the footage, leaving fans waiting for answers about his condition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh