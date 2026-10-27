Veteran actress Christiana Awuni has spoken for the first time after receiving a brand-new car from businesswoman Maame Gold at her shop in Accra, Ghana

In an interview with Tina News GH, Awuni recounted how Maame Gold insisted on meeting her for an errand, though she was hesitant at first

The actress said Maame Gold had noticed that she always ordered an Uber when visiting her and decided to ease that burden with the gift

Veteran actress Christiana Awuni has spoken for the first time after receiving a brand-new car from businesswoman Maame Gold.

Veteran actress Christiana Awuni receives a brand-new car from businesswoman Maame Gold at a celebratory event at her shop in Accra. Photo source: Tina News.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on Monday, October 26, 2026, Maame Gold was seen handing over the car keys to Awuni at her shop in Accra.

The businesswoman also signed documents beside the blue vehicle as those present congratulated the actress.

Awuni had earlier spoken publicly about struggling to get around because she did not own a car. Maame Gold described her as a very good person who deserved the gift.

“You deserve that and more. So, congratulations,” she told the actress.

How Maame Gold planned the car surprise

Speaking in an interview with Tina News GH on TikTok, Awuni recounted how the surprise was arranged.

According to her, Maame Gold called and asked to meet her for an errand. The actress said she was hesitant at first, as she had something else to attend to.

However, Maame Gold insisted, and Awuni eventually agreed to meet her. She explained that Maame Gold had noticed she always ordered an Uber whenever she visited her and decided to ease that burden.

Awuni thanked the businesswoman for the kind gesture.

The TikTok video from Tina News GH, in which Christiana Awuni speaks about the car gift, is below.

Fans praise Maame Gold’s kind gesture

Many social media users praised Maame Gold for her generosity towards the veteran actress. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Afia Mcbrown said:

“One day, one day, our hard work and talents will pay us awesomely.”

body said:

“Maame Gold, what you have done for your sister, may Almighty God bless you and grant you your heart’s desires in Jesus’ name.”

Pricy pricy said:

“Amen, amen. Maame Gold, papabi Nyame nhyira wo oo.”

philomenaasenuwa said:

“God bless you, Maame Gold. Long life, prosperity and good health.”

Oforiwaa Portia said:

“God bless you, Mama Gold.”

Christiana Awuni calls for TikTok ban

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Christiana Awuni called for social media platforms, including TikTok, to be banned in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Dek360 in September 2026, the actress said the platforms had not genuinely helped Ghanaians.

“If I had the chance, I would tell the government to ban TikTok and the others because they didn’t come to help us,” she said.

However, she acknowledged that some people use social media constructively to build businesses and earn a living.

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Source: YEN.com.gh