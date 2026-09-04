Veteran Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni has called for social media platforms, including TikTok, to be banned in Ghana over their negative use

She argued that while some Ghanaians use the platforms for good, the harm caused by others, including recent insults directed at the First Lady, outweighs the benefits

Christiana Awuni's comments come amid a string of TikToker arrests in Ghana over offensive and defamatory content

Veteran Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni has called for social media platforms, including TikTok, to be banned in the country, arguing that they have done more harm than good.

Christiana Awuni calls for social media platforms, including TikTok, to be banned in Ghana over negative use. Image credit: Awuni/Dek360.

Source: UGC

Awuni's comments come against the backdrop of a string of recent arrests involving Ghanaian TikTokers accused of making offensive or defamatory statements online.

In July 2026, TikToker Rita Konadu, popularly known as Mamaone, was arrested by Ghana's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team over derogatory comments made about President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama in a viral video.

Weeks later, TikToker Abdulai Mohammed Saani was arrested over a separate provocative video linked to the death of the late Mion Lana, Mahamaru Abdulai, while NPP-aligned TikToker Bawumia Ba was re-arrested by police over an offensive conduct charge tied to viral videos containing insults and alleged threats against the president.

These cases have reignited national debate around the balance between free speech and legal accountability on social media platforms in Ghana.

Christiana Awuni calls for social media ban

Speaking in an interview with Dek360 on TikTok, Awuni said she believed the platforms had failed to genuinely help Ghanaians, despite the opportunities some have found on them. She said:

"It really bothers me. It hurts my soul as a woman. Social media didn't come to help Ghanaians. If I had the chance, I would tell the government to ban TikTok and the others because they didn't come to help us."

That frustration was not without nuance, as Awuni acknowledged that many Ghanaians have used social media constructively, including to build businesses and earn a living.

However, she maintained that this did not outweigh the harm caused by others who use the same platforms for insults and negativity.

Awuni pointed specifically to the recent wave of derogatory comments and insults directed at the First Lady as an example of the kind of misuse that troubled her most.

The TikTok video is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh