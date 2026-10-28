Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Nana Konadu has reflected on receiving her car and cash prize

The Bono Region representative expressed excitement about her victory during an appearance on Onua Showtime

Nana Konadu received GH¢200,000, while the first and second runners-up took home GH¢100,000 and GH¢50,000, respectively

Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner Nana Konadu, who represented the Bono Region, has recounted the emotional moment she received her brand-new car after emerging victorious in the beauty pageant.

GMB winner Nana Konadu narrates her experience inside her new car on finale night. Image credit: GMB Nana Konadu, Onua TV

Source: UGC

The beauty queen, during an appearance on Onua Showtime, hosted by actress Nana Ama McBrown, shared her excitement about winning the competition and receiving the prizes that accompanied her victory.

According to Nana Konadu, seeing and touching the car for the first time brought her immense happiness, especially considering the effort she had invested throughout the competition.

Nana Konadu recalls receiving her car

Speaking to Nana Ama McBrown, the beauty queen explained that the sight of the vehicle reminded her of the challenges she had overcome to secure the coveted crown.

She said:

"To be honest, when I got near the car, I was very happy. I knew I had fought a very good fight, and it eventually paid off."

Nana Konadu also recalled sitting inside the vehicle during the grand finale, explaining that her outfit made the experience slightly uncomfortable.

She disclosed that her corset was tight around her waist, but she remained seated to allow the media team to capture photographs and videos.

Despite the discomfort, the beauty queen said she was excited about eventually driving the vehicle herself.

She expressed satisfaction with her achievement and the opportunity to enjoy the rewards of her hard work.

GMB finalists receive substantial cash prizes

Beyond the vehicle, Nana Konadu confirmed that she received a cash prize of GH¢200,000 for winning the competition.

Watch the Instagram video below:

The first runner-up, Sessinam, also received GH¢100,000, while the second runner-up, who represented the Ashanti Region, took home GH¢50,000.

The three finalists consequently received a combined GH¢350,000 in cash prizes.

Nana Konadu's reflections on Onua Showtime offered viewers a glimpse into her personal experience during the grand finale, particularly the excitement of receiving her prizes after weeks of competition.

Sessinam’s background and GMB 2026 journey

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed five things about Sessinam, the 26-year-old first runner-up from Anlo Afiadenyigba. She studied information studies and history at the University of Ghana after attending OLA Girls Senior High School in Ho.

The Volta representative was also first runner-up at Miss Malaika Ghana 2024. During GMB 2026, she won the Star Performer award in week six for showcasing Volta’s musical heritage. Ahead of the finale, Volta Regional Minister James Gunu presented GH¢100,000 to her team.

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Source: YEN.com.gh