AJ Sarpong, daughter of the late Agogomanhene Nana Akuoko Sarpong, made a striking appearance at an NDC event in Agogo

The TV3 and 3FM presenter was seen mingling with party members and community members on the grounds

Her presence at the NDC constituency executives elections has set social media buzzing with reactions

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Popular TV3 and 3FM presenter AJ Sarpong has caught the attention of Ghanaians after she was spotted at the NDC constituency executives elections grounds in Agogo, where she was seen warmly greeting party members and locals in the community.

The media personality, who is the daughter of the late Agogomanhene Nana Akuoko Sarpong, turned up at the electoral event on 24th October 2026, with footage of her appearance quickly circulating on social media and drawing significant commentary from the public.

AJ Sarpong is reportedly preparing to contest Asante Akyem North on the NDC ticket. Photo credit: @ajsarpong.

Source: Instagram

AJ Sarpong reportedly eyes Asante Akyem North seat

AJ is widely recognised as one of Ghana's familiar faces on television and radio, making her presence at a politically charged gathering all the more noteworthy.

Her visit to the NDC grounds in Agogo, her royal homeland, sparked a wave of reactions, with many pointing to her late father's known ties to the party as context for her appearance.

The Instagram photo is below:

AJ Sarpong spotted in Agogo

The clip, shared by Pellasco Media, drew a stream of comments from followers who were quick to weigh in on the sighting.

@Kwabena Amponsah remarked,

"Her father was NDC Man so what's from this," while @EGUDIE_Tv echoed a similar sentiment, writing, "her father was well known ndc man."

The two comments reflect a broader feeling among some followers that AJ's presence at the event was a natural extension of her family's political heritage. Not everyone was focused on the political angle, however.

@Derrick Nana-Amoako D'LoveDee had a lighter take, commenting,

"This is P3.....laaaaasco media," seemingly poking fun at the media coverage itself. Meanwhile, an anonymous user expressed enthusiasm, writing, "We will come and vote for her if contest for the mp," suggesting that some community members would welcome a more formal political role for the presenter in the future.

Whether AJ's visit was purely a show of community solidarity or signals something more politically significant remains to be seen, but it has certainly sparked plenty of conversation online.

The TikTok video is below:

AJ Sarpong mourns her late dad

Ghanaian media personality AJ Sarpong has written a long message on social media to express her grief after the passing of her dad.

"It never gets easier….. Some days are just better than others. Today isn’t one of those days…..💔 I don’t know how to put into words how I feel now that the countdown to the burial rites has begun, so I hope these pictures and sayings convey it better than I can.….. Grief is difficult but with God, we shall get stronger…. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 So today I may be despondent…. but I am Hopeful that My God will see me and my family through the next few weeks❤️."

The Instagram post is below:

Abeiku Santana celebrates his daughter's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Abeiku Santana’s daughter, Nana Egyiriba Aggrey, who celebrated her 22nd birthday while studying at KNUST.

Santana described her as a brilliant engineer and entrepreneur and shared a heartfelt prayer for her future.

His tribute offered a rare glimpse into the broadcaster’s pride in the young woman forging her own path.

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Source: YEN.com.gh