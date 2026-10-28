Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026 winner Nana Konadu has opened up about the tough moments she faced during her journey to winning the coveted GMB crown

In an interview with 3xclusive, the Bono Region queen said she was beating herself up because she felt she could do better during the pageant

Nana Konadu, who won GHC 200,000 and a car at the finale, said her expectations of herself were very high, but she has overcome them

Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2026 winner Nana Konadu has opened up about the struggles she faced on her journey to winning the crown.

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026 winner Nana Konadu speaks about her journey in an interview with 3xclusive. Photo source: Nana Konadu.

Source: Instagram

The 20-year-old, who represented the Bono Region, was crowned at the grand finale held at the National Theatre in Accra on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Her win came in the pageant’s 20th-anniversary edition, dubbed the Legacy Edition. Nana Konadu, whose full name is Nana Konadu Nhyiraba Obeng, hails from Dormaa Ahenkro and is a Level 400 student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

As the winner, she took home GHC 200,000, an MG ZS Deluxe Edition car and a master’s scholarship. She also earned the chance to represent Ghana at Miss Earth.

Nana Konadu recounts tough moments during GMB

In an interview with 3xclusive, the beauty queen spoke candidly about a difficult period during the competition.

She explained that there was a point when she struggled with how she viewed her own performance.

“At a point I was getting a bit depressed. I don’t know if I should say depressed,” she said.

Nana Konadu added that she was beating herself up mentally because she felt she could do better but was not. The reigning queen spoke in a reflective tone throughout the conversation.

High expectations weighed on the GMB queen

Looking back, Nana Konadu admitted that she was actually performing well during the pageant.

“But hey, I was actually doing very good, but my expectations of myself were very high, and I felt I wasn’t living up to that,” she said. Despite the difficult moments, she said she had overcome them. “But I mean, we’ve come out of it,” she added.

Her words come days after she emerged as the winner from a field that included Sessinam of the Volta Region and Ampomaa of the Ashanti Region.

The Instagram video from 3xclusive, in which Nana Konadu opens up on her struggles during GMB, is below.

Awards Nana Konadu won before the crown

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Nana Konadu won three individual awards before claiming the ultimate crown.

She was named Most Eloquent in Episode 4, which showcased Ghana’s iconic celebrations and sacred traditions.

On Fashion Night, she shared the Best Model of the Night award with Ayinboma of the Upper East Region. Representing Côte d’Ivoire on One Africa Night in Week 10, she also won Star Performer of the Week.

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Source: YEN.com.gh