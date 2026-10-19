Nana Konadu, the Bono Region representative, was crowned Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026 at the National Theatre in Accra on Sunday, October 18, 2026

Before the grand finale, Konadu had already claimed three individual awards, including Most Eloquent and Best Model of the Night

Her Star Performer of the Week win during One Africa Night in Week 10 capped an impressive run of achievements heading into the finale

Nana Konadu, the representative of the Bono Region, has emerged as the winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2026 after an impressive journey through the competition’s 20th-anniversary edition.

List of awards Nana Konadu won before claiming the ultimate GMB 2026 crown. Image credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

The beauty queen secured the ultimate crown at the grand finale held at the National Theatre in Accra on Sunday, October 18, 2026. Before achieving the biggest milestone of her GMB journey, Nana Konadu had already distinguished herself by winning three individual awards during the competition.

Her achievements highlighted her eloquence, modelling skills and ability to deliver captivating cultural presentations.

Here is a look at the awards she won before becoming the ultimate winner of GMB 2026.

Nana Konadu wins Most Eloquent award

Konadu won the Most Eloquent award during Episode 4 of the competition, which featured contestants showcasing Ghana’s iconic celebrations and sacred traditions.

The Bono Region representative impressed with her presentation, earning recognition for her eloquence and storytelling abilities.

The award was one of her earliest achievements on the show, demonstrating her ability to communicate cultural knowledge effectively while representing her region.

Nana Konadu wins Best Model of the Night

Konadu added another award to her collection during Fashion Night, where contestants showcased their modelling abilities and fashion presentations.

She was named one of the winners of the Best Model of the Night award, sharing the recognition with Ayinboma, the representative of the Upper East Region.

The achievement further highlighted her confidence and ability to present herself on stage during one of the competition’s fashion-focused episodes.

Nana Konadu wins Star Performer of the Week

Her third documented award came during Week 10 of GMB 2026, when the competition featured One Africa Night.

Konadu represented Côte d’Ivoire and took viewers through aspects of the country’s history, culture, food, cocoa industry and tourism. Her presentation also highlighted the shared Akan connections between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

She incorporated the story of Queen Abla Pokou and celebrated the country’s football identity and Coupé-Décalé music and dance.

Her performance earned her the Star Performer of the Week award, marking another significant achievement before the grand finale.

With these three awards already to her credit, Konadu went on to defeat the other finalists and claim the ultimate GMB 2026 crown, alongside a GH¢200,000 cash prize and an MG ZS Deluxe Edition car.

Watch the grand moment Nana Konadu was crowned the winner of GMB 2026 below.

Sessinam wins GMB 2026 1st runner-up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Sessinam’s second-place finish at the 2026 Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant and the reactions it prompted from viewers. TV3 announced the Volta Region contestant as the 1st Runner-Up at the competition’s 20th anniversary finale.

Many fans said online that Sessinam deserved the crown, while others congratulated her on her performance. Find out what viewers shared after Bono Region’s Nana Konadu was named the winner.

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Source: YEN.com.gh