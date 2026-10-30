Media personality Johnnie Hughes has subtly jabbed Shatta Wale on Facebook, days after Kofi Boat pleaded guilty in a romance scam case in the US

Johnnie Hughes shared a video in which Shatta Wale said God will judge all of us on earth while speaking about the Kofi Boat saga

Shatta Wale earlier defended Kofi Boat, whom he called his godfather, insisting he was not a scammer after his arrest by the FBI in Ghana

Media personality Johnnie Beresford Hughes has subtly jabbed Shatta Wale after Kofi Boat pleaded guilty in his US romance scam case.

Johnnie Hughes subtly jabs Shatta Wale with a video of him defending Kofi Boat after the businessman’s US guilty plea. Photo source: Johnnie Beresford Hughes, Shatta Wale/Facebook, @zionfelix/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Kofi Boat, whose real name is Isaac Oduro Boateng, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a New York court on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

US prosecutors described him as one of the “chairmen” of a network that stole and laundered more than $100 million from victims.

He was arrested in Ghana in a joint operation involving the FBI and was extradited to the US in August 2025.

Shatta Wale, who calls Kofi Boat his godfather, defended him publicly after the arrest. In a TikTok Live in June 2025, the dancehall star broke down in tears and insisted that Kofi Boat was not a scammer.

Johnnie Hughes shares Shatta Wale’s Kofi Boat video

On Friday, October 30, 2026, Johnnie Hughes shared a video of Shatta Wale on his Facebook page. In the clip, the dancehall star sat behind a microphone and spoke about the reactions that followed Kofi Boat’s troubles.

Shatta Wale said many people jumped on the issue and labelled Kofi Boat a scammer. He added that God will judge all of us on this earth.

Johnnie Hughes quoted the line in his caption, writing, “God ehn, will judge all of us on this earth.”

The Facebook video of Johnnie Hughes, in which Shatta Wale speaks about Kofi Boat, is below.

Johnnie Hughes’ FBI jab at Shatta Wale

In the same post, the media personality added a line that many saw as a subtle jab. “Meanwhile, as I said before, FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, is still in town,” he wrote.

His remark came days after Kofi Boat’s guilty plea, which was confirmed by the US Department of Justice. At the time of writing, Shatta Wale had not publicly responded to the post.

Kofi Boat now faces a possible prison sentence, with the judge set to decide his fate.

Kofi Boat’s possible sentence after guilty plea

YEN.com.gh previously reported details of the possible sentence Kofi Boat and Pascal could face after their guilty pleas in the US.

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, according to the US Department of Justice. Judge Arun Subramanian of the Southern District of New York will decide their actual sentences.

Both men agreed to pay more than $41 million in restitution and the same amount in forfeiture. Their co-accused, Derrick Van Yeboah, known as Van, was earlier sentenced to 85 months by the same judge.

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Source: YEN.com.gh