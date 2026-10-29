Davido has gone on one knee for his wife Chioma a second time in his music video for Already Falling, released on Wednesday, October 28

The video was shot at Château de Chanteloup, the historic estate of French cognac house Maison Martell in Cognac, France, as part of a partnership

Directed by Meji Alabi, who also directed Davido’s 2018 hit Assurance, the romantic video has sparked mixed reactions from many fans on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nigerian singer Davido has gone on one knee for his wife Chioma a second time in the music video for his song Already Falling.

Davido goes on one knee for his wife Chioma in his Already Falling music video shot at a historic chateau in France. Photo source: @davido/YouTube.

Source: UGC

The video, released on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, was shot at Château de Chanteloup, the historic estate of French cognac house Maison Martell in Cognac, France.

Davido shared it on Instagram with the caption, “Already Falling. From us to you. Enjoy.” Already Falling is the eighth track on his sixth studio album, Oriadé, released on July 31, 2026.

Produced by Classic and Sensei, the song features background vocals from Peruzzi. It reached No. 9 on the Official UK Afrobeats Songs Chart.

Davido proposes to Chioma a second time

One of the video’s standout scenes shows Davido kneeling beside a lake at dusk and opening a red ring box before Chioma.

He then presents her with a silver ring and kisses her hand. The couple, who held their wedding in 2024, are already married, making the scene a romantic recreation of their engagement.

Elsewhere in the video, Chioma drives a red convertible with Davido in the passenger seat. She also playfully touches his beard in another scene, which fans have been sharing online.

Closing the video, the pair pose in traditional-inspired attire like a royal couple.

The Instagram post by Davido, in which he shares the Already Falling video, is below.

Inside Martell’s historic French chateau

Château de Chanteloup is the historic estate of Maison Martell in Cognac, France. In the video, Davido arrives at the estate in a horse-drawn carriage, while dancers in elaborate costumes fill its grand interiors.

Chioma wears a gold-and-black gown for the scenes.

Speaking to Complex, Davido said he wanted to “capture the beauty of Cognac in the video” because the song is about love.

He added that the setting “worked perfectly for that,” noting that it was his second time at the chateau. The shoot was part of his partnership with Martell, whose limited-edition Afrobeats bottles appear in the video.

Already Falling continues Assurance love story

Meji Alabi, who directed the video, also directed Davido’s 2018 hit Assurance. Chioma starred in the Assurance video, which Davido dedicated to her when they were dating.

Davido has described Already Falling as a second part of Assurance. Chioma also appeared in the wedding-themed video for his 2020 song 1 Milli.

Many longtime fans have called the new video a full-circle moment for the couple.

Fans react to Davido’s second proposal

Social media users had mixed reactions to the video. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@Naijatocopeblog said:

“Omo, Davido said ‘I’ll choose you again and again’ and actually proved it. Chioma is living her own love story, and we love to see it!”

@VicTooSoft said:

“This video is giving another Assurance video again, part 2.”

@sholex4u11 said:

“Anytime the music gets stale, bro just adds a sprinkle of Chioma here and there to keep the career going.”

@sa10nee said:

“If he like make he propose to am 10 times, the song don already flop.”

Davido celebrates late son Ifeanyi’s birthday

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Davido celebrated his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on what would have been his seventh birthday.

The singer shared a touching tribute on his Instagram story on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

“Happy birthday, son... me and mommy miss and love you! Keep flying high!” he wrote.

Ifeanyi, whom Davido shared with Chioma, was born on October 20, 2019.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh