Details of possible sentence Kofi Boat and Pascal could face in the US have emerged after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud

The two men have agreed to pay more than $41 million in restitution, with US Judge Arun Subramanian now set to decide their actual sentences

Their co-accused, Derrick Van Yeboah, known as Van, was earlier jailed by the same judge in the $100m case, while another member remains at large

Details of the possible sentence Ghanaians Kofi Boat and Pascal could face in the US have emerged after they pleaded guilty in a $100 million romance scam case.

Ghanaians Kofi Boat and Pascal await sentencing in the US after pleading guilty in a $100 million romance scam case. Photo source: Zion Felix/Instagram, GH Kwaku/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Isaac Oduro Boateng, known as Kofi Boat, and Inusah Ahmed, known as Pascal, each admitted one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Pascal entered his plea on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, while Kofi Boat followed on Thursday, October 29.

US prosecutors described them as “chairmen” of a network that stole and laundered more than $100 million from victims across the United States. Both men were extradited from Ghana on August 7, 2025.

Here is what the guilty pleas mean for them, based on the US Department of Justice’s statement.

Kofi Boat and Pascal face 20 years

According to the Justice Department, conspiracy to commit wire fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

That maximum applies to each of the two men. However, the statement noted that the maximum is provided for information purposes only.

Judge Arun Subramanian of the Southern District of New York will decide the actual sentences. No sentencing date had been announced at the time of the guilty pleas.

What $41m restitution means for Kofi Boat

Both men have also agreed to pay back money linked to the fraud. Restitution is money a court orders a defendant to repay to victims, while forfeiture requires them to give up proceeds of the crime.

Kofi Boat agreed to pay $12,529,213.98 in restitution and the same amount in forfeiture. Pascal agreed to $28,574,002 each in restitution and forfeiture.

These amounts match the losses each man is held responsible for, about $12.5 million and $28.5 million, respectively.

Kofi Boat’s co-accused Van got 85 months

Derrick Van Yeboah, known as “Van,” another member of the network, has already been sentenced by the same judge.

Judge Subramanian handed him 85 months, about seven years, in prison. His sentence offers a glimpse of how the court has dealt with others in the case, though each defendant’s sentence depends on their own role and circumstances.

Another member, Patrick Kwame Asare, known as “Borgar,” remains at large.

US Attorney Jamie McDonald said “geographic borders will not shield those who exploit Americans from facing justice in our courts.”

Arrangement and Lancaster’s sentencing set for next February

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian twins Arrangement and Lancaster pleaded guilty in a separate $9 million US romance fraud case.

The 22-year-old brothers, real names Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, entered their pleas on October 13, 2026, in Ohio. Each also faces up to 20 years in prison.

Their sentencing is scheduled for February 9, 2027. As part of their plea deal, they agreed to forfeit luxury watches, chains and other jewellery seized at their arrest.

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Source: YEN.com.gh