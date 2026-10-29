Ghanaians Isaac Oduro Boateng and Inusah Ahmed, known as Kofi Boat and Pascal, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in New York

US prosecutors described the two men as ‘chairmen’ of a network that stole and laundered more than $100 million from victims across the United States

Both men face up to 20 years in prison and agreed to pay over $41 million in restitution, with sentencing dates yet to be announced

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Ghanaians Isaac Oduro Boateng and Inusah Ahmed, popularly known as Kofi Boat and Pascal, have pleaded guilty in their US romance scam case.

Ghanaians Kofi Boat and Pascal plead guilty in a $100 million US romance scam case and agree to pay over $41 million in restitution. Photo source: @cdrafrica, @ghkwaku/TikTok.

Source: UGC

The two were extradited from Ghana to the United States on August 7, 2025. US prosecutors described them as “chairmen” of a criminal network who managed and supervised its fraud operations.

According to the US Department of Justice, the network stole and laundered more than $100 million from victims across the country.

Many of the victims were vulnerable older adults. Their case is before Judge Arun Subramanian of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Kofi Boat and Pascal plead guilty

Pascal, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. Kofi Boat, 37, entered the same plea two days later, on Thursday, October 29.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Judge Subramanian will determine their sentences, though no sentencing date has been announced.

US Attorney Jamie McDonald said the case shows that “geographic borders will not shield those who exploit Americans from facing justice in our courts.”

How the $100m scheme worked

Prosecutors said members of the network used fake identities to pose as romantic partners online. After building trust, they persuaded victims to send money or to help launder funds taken from other victims.

The group also ran business email compromise schemes, tricking companies into wiring money to the enterprise. Stolen proceeds were then laundered to West Africa.

McDonald said the defendants exploited victims’ “search for companionship,” turning their trust “into a means of stealing millions.”

Kofi Boat and Pascal to pay $41m

As part of their pleas, the two men agreed to pay restitution and forfeit money linked to the fraud.

Kofi Boat is held responsible for about $12.5 million in victim losses and agreed to pay $12,529,213.98 in restitution and the same amount in forfeiture.

Pascal, responsible for about $28.5 million in losses, agreed to pay $28,574,002 each in restitution and forfeiture. Together, their restitution comes to more than $41 million.

Several Ghanaian agencies, the FBI Legal Attaché Office in Accra and other US agencies supported the investigation.

Van jailed as Borgar remains at large

Derrick Van Yeboah, known as “Van,” was previously sentenced by Judge Subramanian to 85 months in prison. Another member, Patrick Kwame Asare, known as “Borgar,” remains at large.

The case is being handled by the US Attorney’s Office’s Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit. Assistant US Attorneys Kevin Mead and Mitzi Steiner are prosecuting.

Arrangement and Lancaster plead guilty in US

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian twins Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, known as Arrangement and Lancaster, pleaded guilty in a separate US romance fraud case.

The 22-year-old twins entered their pleas to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on October 13, 2026, in the Northern District of Ohio.

According to the US Justice Department, their scheme caused losses of more than $9 million. Both agreed to forfeit luxury watches, rings, chains, medallions and earrings seized at their arrest. The twins are due to be sentenced on February 9, 2027.

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Source: YEN.com.gh