Veteran Kumawood actor and clergyman Reverend Isaac Aidoo has broken his silence after a prolonged absence from the public scene

Popular Ghanaian blogger De Prince caught up with the actor in an outdoor selfie-style interview posted to TikTok on Thursday, October 29, 2026

Social media users reacted with shock and relief, with many admitting they had not seen or heard from the actor in years

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Veteran Kumawood actor, filmmaker and clergyman Reverend Isaac Aidoo has made a surprise reappearance, resurfacing in a TikTok interview to address speculation about his long spell away from the public eye, including reports of serious health challenges.

Veteran Kumawood actor Reverend Isaac Aidoo resurfaces and addresses rumours of battling severe health challenges. Photo source: Rev. Isaac Aidoo, De Prince GH

Source: Facebook

The clip, posted on Thursday, October 29, 2026, by popular Ghanaian blogger De Prince on his TikTok page, was filmed in what appeared to be an outdoor parking area, with vehicles and a cloudy sky visible in the background.

Ghanaian businesswoman and socialite Maame Lizzy had visited the veteran Kumawood actor to present a special invitation to attend the funeral of Madam Agnes B. Addai, also known as Afia Benya, who passed away at the age of 87 years.

Reverend Isaac Aidoo spoke directly to the camera in an animated and conversational manner, gesturing expressively as he explained what had kept him away.

Reverend Isaac Aidoo speaks on his absence

The actor, who built a loyal following through his work in Ghanaian films alongside top stars like Lil Win, Akrobeto, Nana Ama McBrown, Benedicta Gafah and many others, spoke candidly about the period during which he had largely disappeared from public view.

Aidoo dismissed online rumours indicating that he had been battling serious health issues, which had kept him out of the public scene, stating that he was fit and healthy.

He said:

"I have been a pastor for a long time. It is close to 30 years. My movie career came along the way. I am not ill. I am very healthy."

The actor noted that he was active on his TikTok page, GH Family TV and that his absence was due to him being occupied by some dealings he would publicly share at a later time.

Reverend Aidoo's reappearance came as a welcome surprise to many fans who had grown concerned about his wellbeing following years of near-silence.

The interview quickly gained traction online, with many viewers expressing both shock and relief at seeing the veteran actor back on screen.

The TikTok video of veteran Kumawood actor Reverend Isaac Aidoo speaking about his long absence is below:

Reactions to Reverend Isaac Aidoo's comeback

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from viewers who flooded the comments section after the video went up.

Shop with Ami Great wrote:

"Wayɛ kama papa,💓💓💓. God bless you."

Paulking said:

"Herr social media paa, they have said so many things about this man 😳."

Kalis Frimpong commented:

"Eiiii, I was watching your movie today, and i was like, 'Eiiii, I haven't seen you for a very long time and just saw you here.'" Eiiii woooow."

Kumawood actor Fiifi Robertson addresses death rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Kumawood actor Fiifi Robertson, known as Uncle Fii, who addressed false reports of his death after obituary posters went viral on social media.

The actor reassured fans in a video, saying he was alive and grateful for their support. The hoax left followers worried and prompted some to call for an investigation into those behind the posts.

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Source: YEN.com.gh