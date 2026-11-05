PassionAir issued a press statement on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, confirming that flight OP 149 from Kumasi to Accra hit severe turbulence the previous day

Former EPA boss Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, actor Lil Win and Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene were among the passengers on board the troubled flight

The airline attributed the incident to sudden adverse weather conditions and reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety standards

PassionAir has issued an official statement acknowledging that one of its flights encountered severe turbulence on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, a day after several prominent Ghanaians reported a terrifying experience aboard the aircraft.

PassionAir breaks their silence after Lil Win, Kokofu and Amoakohene survive a turbulent Kumasi-Accra flight. Photo source: Dr Frank Amoakohene, Lil Win, Graphic Online

Source: UGC

PassionAir released the statement on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, confirming that flight OP 149, travelling from Kumasi to Accra, was caught in sudden adverse weather conditions mid-flight.

The domestic airline apologised for any distress and inconvenience caused to those on board, adding that the airline operates in compliance with established aviation safety standards.

The statement read:

"On Tuesday, 3 November 2026, PassionAir flight OP 149, operating from Kumasi to Accra, encountered severe turbulence en route due to sudden adverse weather conditions."

"While such weather-related occurrences are beyond our control and are generally considered unavoidable natural events, we recognise the discomfort and inconvenience this experience may have caused our valued passengers."

"We strive to minimise discomfort and ensure the best possible travel experience. We sincerely apologise for any distress or inconvenience experienced during the flight."

Prominent passengers on board flight OP 149

Among those travelling on the flight were former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) boss Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, Ghanaian actor Lil Win, and Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Reports indicate that the aircraft experienced violent movements in the air, with passengers screaming and fearing for their lives before the plane eventually landed safely in Accra.

In an interview, Dr Kokofu claimed the aircraft appeared to have collided with something in the air, causing passengers to scream uncontrollably.

He also disclosed that he had written to the aviation authorities requesting a comprehensive investigation into the incident and similar previous occurrences.

The X post with PassionAir's statement on the incident is below:

Public reactions to PassionAir's statement

The statement drew criticism from some social media users who felt it fell short of providing adequate explanation or accountability.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:

@ohbrakofi wrote:

"Always releasing statements but never fixing the problem. AWA flew right after you took off, and there was no turbulence reported. It was a smooth flight, though. What exactly is it that you're not telling us?"

@BraPhile said:

"Only in Ghana will an airline experience a serious incident on Tuesday and issue a carefully worded press statement on Wednesday, seemingly more concerned about managing public perception than providing answers. Banana Republic 🤦🏾♂️."

@mrguddah commented:

"This is where you offer compensation to your customers who were on board. Compensation comes in so many ways. Don't just release public statements for the sake of it."

Kwaku DMC survives car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Asakaa rapper Kwaku DMC’s accident on the Accra-Kumasi road, just hours before he was due to perform at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2026 concert.

A tyre burst reportedly sent the vehicle somersaulting into a bush, yet Kwaku DMC appeared on stage that evening.

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Source: YEN.com.gh