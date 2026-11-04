Ghanaian actor Nana Tornado shared an emotional video tribute on Instagram on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, following the death of his close associate, Joseph Owusu

Nana Tornado heartbreakingly disclosed that the two had made plans to meet during Thanksgiving and had discussed travelling to Africa together

Joseph Owusu's passing comes days after another Ghanaian teenager, Javits Frimpong, died in the Bronx, New York, raising concern among the Ghanaian community abroad

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Ghanaian actor and socialite Nana Tornado has been left devastated by the sudden death of his close associate, Joseph Owusu, whom he honoured with a heartfelt tribute posted to Instagram on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

Nana Tornado mourns his close associate, Joseph Owusu, with an emotional tribute. Image credit: Nana Tornado, Joseph Owusu

Source: Facebook

The actor shared a video capturing cherished moments between the two, alongside a caption that laid bare the depth of his grief.

In his own words, Nana Tornado wrote:

"Joseph, why?? Who Killed You? Thought We Were Supposed to Meet for Thanksgiving, Thought You Said I should bring You to Africa 😢 WHO did this to You😭 R.I.P My Joseph 😭😭😭."

Nana Tornado's bond with Joseph Owusu

The tribute painted a picture of a genuinely close friendship.

Nana Tornado disclosed that the two had made concrete plans ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving period, and that Joseph had expressed a desire to visit Africa, with the actor promising to accompany him on the trip.

The fact that none of those plans would come to pass appeared to weigh heavily on Nana Tornado, whose post was filled with anguish and unanswered questions about the circumstances of his friend's death.

While the actor's caption raised pointed questions about who might be responsible for Joseph's passing, the post alone does not shed light on how he died or identify any individual in connection with the incident.

Concern among Ghanaians abroad

Joseph Owusu's death arrives just days after Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian teenager, lost his life in the Bronx, New York, in a separate incident that similarly drew significant attention from Ghanaians at home and in the diaspora.

The two losses, occurring in quick succession, have stirred widespread concern within the Ghanaian community abroad, with many people sharing tributes and expressing worry over the safety of Ghanaian nationals living in the United States.

Joseph's association with a well-known entertainment figure has brought additional attention to his passing, while further details about what happened to him are still awaited.

For now, Nana Tornado's tribute stands as a deeply personal farewell to a friend he clearly held dear.

The Instagram post by Nana Tornado is below.

20-year-old Nigerian boy dies in US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Darell Alao, the 20-year-old Nigerian who died in Boston just weeks before his 21st birthday.

His father was denied a US visa to attend the November 20 burial, leaving the family appealing for help so he can say goodbye to his son.

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Source: YEN.com.gh