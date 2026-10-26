Asakaa rapper Kwaku DMC was involved in a frightening road accident on Saturday, October 24, 2026

Sandy Ken, a close associate of the rapper, revealed harrowing details about what happened on the road

Despite the crash occurring hours before showtime, fans spotted Kwaku DMC at the Rapperholic stage that evening

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Ghanaian rapper Kwaku DMC, a prominent member of the Asakaa music collective, reportedly walked away from a serious road accident on Saturday, October 24, 2026, hours before he was due to perform at Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Kwaku DMC survives a car accident on the Accra-Kumasi road hours before his performance at Sarkodie's Rapperholic 2026 concert. Photo source: KWAKU DMC, @thesolidteam1/TikTok

Source: Facebook

According to media personality, actress and influencer Sandy Ken, who is a close associate of Kwaku DMC, a tyre burst around Linda D'or on the Accra-Kumasi road caused the vehicle to somersault multiple times before coming to rest in a bush.

The rapper was reportedly travelling from Accra to Kumasi for the 2026 Rapperholic concert after performing at a music event in Accra before the unfortunate incident happened.

Footage captured at the scene, credited to Ghanaian blogger The Solid Team, showed an overturned vehicle embedded in dense roadside vegetation, with onlookers gathered around the wreckage.

The clip, which carries The Solid Team's on-screen watermark, quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread concern from fans and followers of the Asakaa movement.

What surprised many observers, however, was that Kwaku DMC made it to the Rapperholic stage, where he performed a few minutes with his colleague Beeztrap KOTM later that same evening, prompting a mixture of relief and scepticism online.

The TikTok video detailing Kwaku DMC's car accident before his appearance at the 2026 Rapperholic concert is below:

Reactions to Kwaku DMC's car accident

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Elvis Yeboah commented:

"But he showed up at the concert, and nothing showed he was involved in any accident."

MISS CHRISTABEL wrote:

"But he was on stage. Aww, slow."

User websitegh@31 offered a more heartfelt response:

"We thank God for his life and pray for his speedy recovery. 🙏 Sandy, I can imagine how difficult it was for you to receive the news about Kwaku DMC's accident. May God strengthen you and the entire family during this difficult time. We pray that God grants him healing and restores his health."

Gospel singer Chichi Emmanuel survives car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about gospel singer Chichi Emmanuel’s car accident in the United States after Nollywood actress Uche Elendu shared the news on Instagram.

The singer was reportedly struck by a drunk driver while travelling home from work and was receiving medical treatment, prompting fans and colleagues to flood social media with prayers for her recovery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh