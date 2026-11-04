Henry Kwabena Kokofu recounts dangerous moments aboard a PassionAir flight from Kumasi to Accra

Kumawood actor Lil Win and Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene were also aboard the aircraft

Kokofu demands an aviation investigation as Lil Win shares his experience during the flight

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Former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) boss Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu has recounted how he, Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene survived a harrowing experience aboard a PassionAir flight.

Lil Win, Ashanti Regional Minister reportedly caught in dangerous mid-air incident. Image credit: Frank Amoakohene, LilWIn, Graphic Online

Source: UGC

The three prominent personalities were travelling from Kumasi to Accra when the aircraft reportedly experienced violent movements mid-air, leaving passengers screaming and fearing for their lives.

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Speaking on Lawson TV, Dr Kokofu described the incident as the worst flying experience of his life, claiming that everyone aboard had given up hope of surviving.

Dr Kokofu recounts dangerous PassionAir experience

According to Dr Kokofu, the flight was initially delayed for approximately 30 to 40 minutes due to operational challenges.

He explained that shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced unusual movements that he believed were far beyond normal turbulence.

He recounted.

"It was a harrowing experience. It was the worst experience I have ever had on a flight, and I think God saved us. We all gave up."

Dr Kokofu claimed the aircraft appeared to have collided with something in the air, causing passengers to scream uncontrollably.

He added:

"The Ashanti Regional Minister was seated on my right side, and Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win was also there. It was a complete trauma."

He disclosed that he had written to the aviation authorities requesting a comprehensive investigation into the incident and similar previous occurrences.

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He expressed concerns about aviation safety in Ghana but commended the pilot for demonstrating courage and successfully bringing the aircraft to Accra.

Lil Win narrates dramatic moments aboard aircraft

Meanwhile, Lil Win, speaking during a telephone interview on Lawson TV, shared his account of the incident.

The actor explained that he had recently recovered from an illness following the filming of his movie, A Journey to Africa.

Despite his condition, he travelled for a meeting concerning the movie's planned premiere at Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Lil Win said heavy rainfall began shortly before departure, making passengers expect the flight to be delayed.

However, the pilot proceeded with takeoff.

He claimed the aircraft suddenly began descending and ascending sharply, leaving everyone alarmed.

He recounted:

"We were all shouting, including the Ashanti Regional Minister and others, but I kept calming them down and telling them everything would be okay."

According to the actor, the aircraft eventually climbed to a higher altitude, after which the situation became calm.

The passengers' accounts have raised concerns, although the exact cause of the aircraft's reported movements has yet to be officially established.

Larry Madowo impressed by Prempeh I Airport

YEN.com.gh also reported that CNN's international correspondent based in Nairobi arrived at the Kumasi Airport and could not hide his astonishment.

In a video on X, renowned international journalist Larry Madowo was impressed by its facilities and operations and touted it as one of Africa's greatest airports.

He made positive remarks about the facility, further stating that one of his favourite features was the good amount of natural light this airport provides.

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Source: YEN.com.gh