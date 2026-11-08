Joana Quaye spoke about her ex-husband, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, during an indoor podcast interview on The Bite

She revealed that Richard's business mindset and disciplined approach to money initially attracted her to him

Joana also shared how his financial principles shaped her spending habits during their marriage

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Ghanaian personality Joana Quaye has opened up about the qualities that first drew her to businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, her former husband, crediting his entrepreneurial drive and financial discipline as key factors that won her over.

Joana Quaye shares what attracted her to Richard Nii Armah Quaye. Photo credit: @THESTATENEWSS/X.

Source: Twitter

What made Joana Quaye fall for RNAQ

Joana made the candid admission during a sit-down interview on "The Bite", where she reflected on the early days of their relationship.

She described Richard as someone who took his ambitions seriously and was deeply committed to building a solid future, qualities she found genuinely appealing at the time.

Beyond his professional outlook, Richard's attitude towards money also left a lasting impression on Joana.

She explained that he held firm views on what constituted unnecessary expenditure and consistently pushed her to save rather than spend freely.

That philosophy had practical consequences for her day-to-day choices. In a candid and light-hearted moment during the interview, Joana recalled forgoing expensive wigs in favour of more affordable braids because Richard discouraged what he viewed as extravagant spending on personal appearance.

It was a small but telling illustration of how deeply his financial values shaped life within their relationship.

Watch Joana's statement on RNAQ, as shared on X:

Joana and RNAQ's marriage and divorce

The former couple's marriage eventually came to a highly publicised end, drawing considerable attention from Ghana's entertainment and social circles.

Their divorce proceedings attracted scrutiny partly because of Richard's prominent business profile and the financial and property matters that emerged during the separation.

Despite the circumstances of their split, Joana's reflections paint a picture of a relationship that began with genuine admiration.

Her account serves as a reminder that the very qualities that attract two people to each other can, over time, reshape the texture of everyday life in ways that are not always straightforward.

Joana Quaye demands 10% of Bills

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Joana Quaye filed a fresh lawsuit at the High Court on June 10, seeking 10% of Bills Micro Credit Limited’s profits since 2011.

She alleges that her ex-husband, Richard Quaye, fraudulently transferred her 10% stake in the company to another person without her consent.

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Source: YEN.com.gh