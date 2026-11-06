A 2020 Adom TV interview in which Efya expressed deep scepticism about marriage has resurfaced online

The clip went viral after Efya tied the knot with her Nigerian fiancé and baby daddy, Tomi Thomas, in a traditional wedding ceremony

Social media users have flooded the comments with pointed reactions after the old interview surfaced

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An old interview in which Ghanaian singer Efya declared she might never get married has gone viral, resurfacing just as she celebrates her traditional wedding with Nigerian musician and baby daddy Tomi Thomas.

Efya's 2020 'I May Never Get Married' Interview Resurfaces After Her Traditional Wedding

Source: Facebook

The clip, broadcast by Accra-based Adom TV in 2020, captured Efya in a relaxed street-side interview, speaking candidly about love and matrimony as she congratulated award-winning gospel Joe Mettle and his wife Selassie Mettle on their marriage.

During the exchange, she also pushed back firmly on the notion that professional success and personal happiness required marriage.

"I am not sure I will get married. Marriage is not part of my plans at the moment. I am not ready. Just because I'm great and like it doesn't mean I need to get married. I am not ready. I am not thinking about marriage," she said, adding that the idea was not for her.

Efya's marriage U-turn stuns fans

The interview, which also touched on her music at the time, including the release of her collaboration with Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage and what she described as her second single on a project, attracted little controversy when it first aired.

That changed when it began circulating again this week, timed almost perfectly to news of her traditional wedding to Tomi Thomas, with whom she shares a child on Friday, November 6, 2026.

The contrast between her 2020 stance and her current reality struck a nerve across social media, prompting a wave of reactions from Ghanaians who found the timing both amusing and telling.

The Facebook video of Efya speaking about marriage is below:

Reactions to Efya's resurfaced marriage comments

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@ArmaniGunshot wrote:

"Last, last, if it goes condemn, then that's when they realise they need one foolish man to accept then and marry them."

@1showspeedsui said:

"She for answer some questions mmom."

@UStwts_ added:

"Wisdom comes with age."

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Source: YEN.com.gh