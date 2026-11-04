Joana Quaye, the ex-wife of businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, broke down in tears as she recounted her marriage ordeal in a new emotional interview

She said she wanted to leave the marriage but felt trapped because she had not completed school and was also not working at the time

The full interview with Sallyman is set to premiere on November 7, 2026, and many social media users have since deeply sympathised with her online

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Joana Quaye, the ex-wife of businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ), broke down in tears as she recounted her marriage ordeal in a new interview.

RNAQ’s ex-wife Joana Quaye breaks down in tears as she recounts her marriage ordeal in an interview with Sallyman. Photo source: sallykuku, RNAQ.

Source: Instagram

The couple’s divorce was granted in April 2026, ending their 15-year marriage. The court awarded Joana one-third of their seven-bedroom matrimonial home in Dansoman and GH¢300,000.

She has since appealed the judgment, and her lawyers, Dame and Partners, have filed applications over the couple’s assets.

In October 2026, reports claimed RNAQ had declined to extend rent on a property for Joana and their children. RNAQ has not publicly responded to those claims.

Joana Quaye says she felt trapped in marriage

In a snippet from her interview with Sallyman, Joana became emotional as she spoke about her marriage. She said there was a point when she wanted to leave.

However, she felt trapped because she had not completed school and was not working. According to her, she did not know where to start if she walked away, especially for the sake of her children.

Blogger Edward Aganesh was among those who shared the clip on Instagram.

The Instagram video from Edward Aganesh, in which Joana Quaye recounts her marriage ordeal, is below.

Joana Quaye’s claims against RNAQ in interview

During the interview, Joana also alleged that RNAQ hit her with a belt buckle at times when she did something wrong.

RNAQ has not responded to the allegation, and YEN.com.gh could not independently verify it. The full interview is set to premiere on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Many social media users sympathised with her after watching the snippet.

Fans sympathise with Joana Quaye

Social media users shared their reactions to her emotional account. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

dicksonantoannette said:

“Awww, Joan, my colleague at Unibank. We started in the 2008 batch. It’s well.”

slaynationfans said:

“Awwwww.”

naashormehdromo said:

“The pain in her is deep.”

Joana Quaye’s lawyers fight over RNAQ assets

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that RNAQ had allegedly refused to extend rent on a property he was ordered to provide for Joana and their children.

Joana’s lawyers, Dame and Partners, said she had not taken possession of any item awarded to her in the divorce.

They also filed a High Court application to stop RNAQ from selling or transferring assets acquired between 2010 and 2025. Fresh evidence reportedly showed that Joana’s 10% stake in Bills Microfinance had been transferred without her knowledge. RNAQ has not publicly commented on the claims.

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Source: YEN.com.gh