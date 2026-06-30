Joana Quaye filed a new writ at the High Court's commercial division on June 10, demanding 10% of all profits from Bills Micro Credit Limited since 2011

She claims her 10% shareholding in the company was fraudulently transferred to a third party without her knowledge by her ex-husband, Richard Quaye

The fresh lawsuit follows an earlier divorce ruling that awarded her GH¢300,000, a share of the matrimonial home, and two vehicles — far below the GH¢50 million she had sought

Joana Quaye, wife of Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has taken her bitter divorce battle to a new arena, filing a fresh lawsuit at the commercial division of the Accra High Court demanding a slice of her ex-husband's business empire.

Joana Quaye Files Fresh Lawsuit Demanding 10% of Bills Micro Credit Profits Since 2011

Source: Facebook

The writ, submitted on June 10, targets Bills Micro Credit Limited, widely regarded as the flagship business of Richard Quaye, also known as RNAQ. In it, Joana claims she holds 10% shares in the company and is therefore entitled to 10% of all profits generated since December 2011.

Joana Quaye's fraud allegation against Richard Quaye

At the heart of the new legal action is a serious allegation of fraud. Joana Quaye contends that her shareholding in Bills Micro Credit was transferred to another individual, identified as Kobina Awuah, without her knowledge or authorisation.

She is asking the commercial court to declare that those shares still rightfully belong to her and to order both Richard Quaye and Bills Micro Credit to render a full account of every profit made over more than a decade. She is also pushing for repayment of her share of those profits at the prevailing bank interest rate.

The lawsuit represents a significant escalation in a divorce dispute that has played out publicly for months. In January, an Accra High Court handed down its ruling in the couple's matrimonial case, granting Joana Quaye a lump sum of GH¢300,000, one-third of their Dansoman home, and two vehicles. The figure fell well short of the GH¢50 million she had requested.

Justice Dorgu, in explaining the award, noted that excessive divorce payouts could encourage couples to dissolve marriages purely for financial gain. Joana subsequently filed an appeal against that ruling.

Below is the Facebook post with details of Joana Quaye's fresh legal filing.

Joana Quaye slams Hajia4Reall

Beyond the financial wrangling, the split has attracted public attention for other reasons.

Joana has accused her ex-husband of maintaining a relationship with socialite and ex-convict Hajia4Reall, and has sought a court order to stop Hajia4Reall from having any contact with the couple's children.

With the new commercial court action now in play, Joana is effectively opening a second legal front, arguing that the matrimonial settlement failed to account for what she believes is her legitimate stake in one of RNAQ's most valuable business interests.

Below is a Facebook post with details of RNAQ and Joana Quaye's initial divorce settlement.

Source: YEN.com.gh