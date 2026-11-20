Shatta Michy has cut ties with her former partner, Shatta Wale, telling him to assume they never met and stop mentioning her name going forward

In a Snapchat story, Michy disputed Shatta Wale’s claim that a court granted him access to their son, Majesty, in 2025, insisting there was none

The mother of one also dared the musician to take their son if he truly wants him, describing their past as a very troublesome era

Ghanaian socialite and entrepreneur Shatta Michy has ended ties with her former partner, Shatta Wale, as their public dispute over their son, Majesty, continues.

Shatta Michy ends ties with Shatta Wale, telling him to assume they never met amid their saga over son Majesty. Photo source: Shatta Wale/Facebook, Michy/TikTok

Source: UGC

Michy made the announcement in a series of Snapchat stories, which were later shared by PLUZZ 899 FM on Facebook.

Her posts came after Shatta Wale shared photos of himself with Majesty on Thursday, November 19, 2026, and claimed that a court allowed him to see their son anytime he wanted in 2025.

The musician’s post followed Michy’s earlier response, in which she fired back at him over his comments about Majesty selling juice.

In her latest posts, she disputed his claims and drew a line under their relationship.

Michy responds to Shatta Wale’s claims

In her first story, Michy shared a screenshot of Shatta Wale’s post and responded to it directly. “Spent 1 day with you in the whole 2025 you say! and he told you not to tell me? Clap for yourself,” she wrote. She added that Majesty has been in boarding school.

Michy also disputed the musician’s claim about a court order, writing, “There was also no court in 2025 pls.”

The mother of one went on to dare Shatta Wale to take custody of their son. “Simple task: go and take him, you still haven’t [...] Thought you want him so bad?” she wrote.

Check out Facebook PLUZZ 899 FM’s post below:

Michy cuts ties with Shatta Wale

In a follow-up story, Michy announced that she wants nothing more to do with the musician. “Moving Forward, assume we never met. I want nothing to do with you,” she wrote.

Michy also told Shatta Wale that he no longer has any reason to mention her. She ended the post by describing their past as the “End of a very troublesome era.”

How the Majesty saga unfolded

The back-and-forth began after Shatta Wale said in an interview that he felt bad seeing Majesty selling orange juice in the sun at Aburi.

Responding, Michy said the Juice Bae business was Majesty’s own idea and had generated GH¢115,000. Michy also shared documents suggesting that she was withdrawing from mediation proceedings with the musician.

The musician then fired back with photos of himself and Majesty, telling critics to “choose the lies.”

Shatta Wale expresses concern over Majesty

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shatta Wale expressed concern over his son, Majesty, selling orange juice in the sun with his mother.

The dancehall musician said the situation really pained him. Michy, whose real name is Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, is the founder of Juice Bae Ghana Limited.

In early 2025, videos of Majesty helping her sell fruit juice by the roadside went viral on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh