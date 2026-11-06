A video of late businessman Wicknell Chivayo speaking about how he wanted to be remembered has resurfaced after his death

Chivayo made the remarks during an interview on the Boyz n Tonaz podcast, describing himself as one of the most generous people alive

Zimbabweans flooded social media with tributes after the footage gained renewed attention, reflecting on the legacy he left behind

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A video of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo speaking candidly about the kind of legacy he hoped to leave behind has resurfaced following his death on 30 September 2026, stirring deep emotion across the country.

Wicknell Chivayo's words about his legacy resurface after his death. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: Instagram

The footage, recorded during an appearance on a podcast-style programme called 'Boyz n Tonaz', shows Chivayo being asked by the host what he would want people to say about him after he was gone.

Chivayo on what he should be remembered for

He answered with little hesitation.

"I'm the most generous person alive. They do well in that," he said.

The response was brief, but its weight has grown considerably in the days since his passing, with many Zimbabweans pointing to those words as a reflection of the values he lived by.

Wicknell Chivayo was a prominent and widely discussed figure in Zimbabwe, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and his well-documented acts of giving.

Over the years, he publicly supported individuals, families, celebrities and various community groups, often sharing or drawing attention to these gestures on social media.

Many recipients later spoke openly about financial assistance, expensive gifts and other forms of help they received from him.

Beyond the tributes, Chivayo's words have sparked broader conversations among Zimbabweans about the importance of kindness and what it truly means to leave something meaningful behind.

The Facebook video of Wicknell Chivayo speaking about his legacy is below.

Tributes pour in after Wicknell's resurfaced footage

The reappearance of the old interview has added an emotional layer to the outpouring of condolences following his death.

For many who followed his life and admired his generosity, hearing him speak those words now carries a particular resonance.

Social media users across Zimbabwe shared their thoughts, with several describing him as warm, humble and full of life.

@Rue wrote:

"He was just bubbly aisavengeka, may his soul rest in peace."

@Moses stated:

"That's what he meant when he called himself ancient of days; knowledge is power."

Mapeto also paid tribute, writing:

"Indeed, you were generous, sir. May your soul rest in peace."

Carol Madzamba said:

"Go well, Sir. You fought a good fight. Indeed, the most generous person!"

Wicknell's gift beneficiary dies in same car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a Chiweshe prophet who died in a road accident while driving a luxury vehicle gifted to him by Wicknell Chivayo. The crash occurred only weeks after the businessman’s burial.

A photograph of the two men together at a Johane Masowe gathering in 2021 has resurfaced online, prompting renewed reflection on their connection. The tragic coincidence has added to the public attention surrounding Chivayo’s legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh