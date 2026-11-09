Larry Miller shared a video update on Sunday, November 8, 2026, about Abu Trica's ongoing legal case in the United States

Another pretrial hearing involving Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi took place on November 3, but no court documents were registered

Larry Miller promised to continue monitoring the case and share further details once relevant court records become available

Larry Miller, the journalist who has been closely following the American legal proceedings of Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, has shared the latest development in the case.

Abu Trica's legal battle takes a new twist as fresh details emerge after the latest court hearing. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

In a video posted on social media on Sunday, November 8, 2026, Miller confirmed that a pretrial hearing had taken place on Tuesday, November 3, but said reviewing the available court records unveiled no new information from that session.

"I have a quick update on Frederick Kumi, better known as Abu Trica, the Ghanaian influencer who was extradited from Ghana to the United States for his alleged role in a large-scale romance fraud scheme," Miller said in the video.

He added:

"So we know that another pretrial hearing took place on November 3rd. Now I went back and checked the court documents, and nothing has been registered in the documents yet."

What the court records show

Miller explained that the absence of newly filed documents meant it was impossible to determine what was discussed or decided at the November 3 hearing.

No motions or signed orders appeared to have been registered by the court following the session.

Despite this, he left the door open for more information to emerge, noting that records from the hearing could still be uploaded at a later date.

"Could something be posted later from that November 3rd pretrial hearing? Yes, and once it does get posted, we'll be sure to pass that along to you," Miller stated.

Abu Trica's background and extradition

Abu Trica, whose legal name is Frederick Kumi, was extradited from Ghana to the United States over his alleged involvement in a large-scale romance fraud scheme.

His case has drawn significant interest back home in Ghana, with many following each development as the legal process unfolds in an American court.

Miller confirmed he would continue keeping tabs on the case and would update his followers as soon as relevant documentation becomes publicly available.

The Instagram video on the new update on Abu Trica's case is below.

NACOC on its involvement in Abu Trica's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on NACOC’s role in the operation that led to Abu Trica’s arrest, including the agency’s cooperation with other security institutions. Director-General Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey explained the arrangements to Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.

The arrest operation lasted about 12 hours and involved three teams working across Accra and the Central Region. Abu Trica faces US allegations of helping defraud victims of more than $8 million through an international romance fraud scheme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh